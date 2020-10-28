How do I save my progress? It’s one of the first questions most new players have to ask themselves when starting a new game. But for a game like Pikmin 3 Deluxe the question is even more impactful. The game tracks a lot of changes and each day matters as you work toward getting all the fruit juice you need to get back home. But if you don’t save that progress you might have to repeat days and re-do certain tasks, which can be extremely frustrating. To help, here’s how to save in Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

How to Save

Your first day in Pikmin 3 Deluxe might actually cause more confusion than anything else in regards to how you save your progress. This one day doesn’t feature the usual timer that every other day will. This timer is basically your countdown to the next time the game saves your progress. Sure, you can always suspend the game and put the Switch to sleep during a day, but if you want to be sure everything is saved you’ll want to finish it because this is what triggers the auto-save.

There’s no way to manually save your progress in Pikmin 3 Deluxe, sticking to the same save file format as the Wii U original. Finishing a day will save your progress, though many things still reset before the next morning. Enemies will respawn and many items will return to their original location, so don’t expect a perfect save every time. However, your finished tasks and unlocked areas should still be there the next day.

Once big change in the move to Switch is the addition of extra save files, moving from one to three. So knowing how to save in Pikmin 3 Deluxe is even more important than before. Hopefully this explains everything and answers all your questions.