Update 1.17 has arrived for Planet Coaster and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This patch affects the console versions of Planet Coaster so the update should be available now for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

The patch was released on April 29th, 2021 and the version number of PS4 shows up as 1.17. The official update number is 1.6.0. The update does not come with any new features as it’s mostly about bug fixes and improvements.

A lot of crashes have been fixed so it’s important to download this new update as soon as you can. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Planet Coaster Update 1.17 Patch Notes

Stability

Fixed a crash caused by fly-by sequences starting while path editor sliders are in use.

Fixed a crash in undo/redo on transport rides.

Fixed a crash in the guests info panel.

Fixed a crash caused by opening the pause or park management windows while moving a track trigger.

Fixed a rare crash when unsubscribing from a workshop creation.

Fixed a crash related to the Projection Screen on deleting the object.

UI

Distance Unit settings now update in Delete Path Mode when they’re changed in settings, rather than after closing and reopening the panel.

Go-To buttons in Park Management for Transport Rides will now work regardless of prior selections.

Height marker of 0 will now be displayed when track is below the terrain.

Research & Development Overview UI will now always show correct number of projects running.

Rides & Facilities

Fixed an audio issue on the shooting ride where “no ammo” sound was not playing.

Tweaked the way the shooting ride cursor moves.

Staff & Guests

Fixed an issue with guests getting stuck outside unusable toilets.

Fixed an issues with guests getting stuck trying to leave parks.

Text & Localisation

Credits updated.

Small fixes to loc.

Other

Fixed a rare issue after terrain manipulation which was causing controllers to vibrate continuously while in game mode.

For more on this update, you can visit the official website for additional details. Planet Coaster is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.