Pokemon BDSP: How to Change Shaymin Form

For Pokemon players who have caught the legendary Pokemon known as Shaymin through Oak’s Letter, which is available until March 27, they may want to know how to change the little grass Pokemon’s form to its Sky form. This new form changes Shaymin’s typing from just a Grass-type to a Grass and Flying-type. If you are unsure how to change Shaymin’s form in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, we have got you covered.

How to Change Shaymin’s Form in Pokemon BDSP

To change Shaymin’s form in Pokemon BDSP, head over to Floarama Town after catching the Pokemon on route 224 after getting Professor Oak’s Letter to pick up an item called the Gracidea. To get this item, you will need to show Shaymin to a blonde woman northwest of the Pokemon Center. Once she sees your Shaymin, she will give you the Gracidea.

Once you have the Gracidea, you can give it to your Shaymin to change its form into Sky Forme. Shaymin’s form can only be changed until 7:59 p.m. based on your local time. Shaymin will also revert back to its Land Forme if it gets frozen in battle.

Here is a comparison between Shaymin’s stats in Land Forme and Sky Forme:

Land Forme:

Ability:

Natural Cure

Base Stats:

HP: 100

Attack: 100

Defense: 100

Sp. Attack: 100

Sp. Defense: 100

Speed: 100

Sky Forme:

Ability:

Serene Grace

Base Stats:

HP: 100

Attack: 103

Defense: 75

Sp. Attack: 120

Sp. Defense: 75

Speed: 127

Having trouble trying to find Shaymin? Here is how to find the mythic grass hedgehog Pokemon. Don’t wait, Oak’s Letter will expire on March 27 at 7:00 PT, 10:00 ET, and 15:00 GMT. Also, if you are unsure of where to go after defeating the Elite Four, we have some ideas of where to go next on your journey.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are now available on the Nintendo Switch.