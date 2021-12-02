Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Update 1.1.2 Patch Notes

Update 1.12 has arrived for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. The update itself it quite small in terms of what Nintendo says that they’ve fixed or patched, as they lump everything into a general category of “some issues fixed for more pleasant gameplay”. This has been confirmed to fix the menu and duplication glitch. The short and sweet patch notes can be found below.

Ver. 1.1.2 (Releasing December 1, 2021)

Fixed some issues that would prevent the game from progressing under certain circumstances.

Some issues have also been fixed for more pleasant gameplay.

This concludes Nintendo’s official patch notes. But you can definitely add the removal of the duplication glitch to that list. To work around this update if you are still wanting to use the Pokemon duplication glitch you will need to disconnect from Wi-fi, use Airplane Mode, or not take the update to continue using it.

You can find all of the recent patches and updates for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/ Shining Pearl on Nintendo’s Support site.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are available now for the Nintendo Switch. We recently reviewed Brilliant Diamond and called the remakes a step back from the more modern games. Looking for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl guides? We’ve got you covered with a ton of helpful Pokemon how-tos.