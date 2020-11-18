Niantic is always full of surprises and today was chock full of them. Aside from announcing the Pokémon GO Beyond Update they also launched a brand new event. The 12 Days of Friendship event is kicking off today! But with such little lead up to the big day, there’s a lot of questions to be answered. Here’s our Pokémon GO 12 Days of Friendship event guide to break down when it is, what’s happening, and more.

What Time does the 12 Days of Friendship Event Start and End

Niantic doesn’t seem to like giving a lot of lead time for these events with players, so you may be pretty confused about when this event starts and ends. Well, by the time you read this it has likely already begun, unless you’re really quick. The Pokémon GO 12 Days of Friendship event begins today, Wednesday, November 18th at 1pm PT and will go until Monday, November 30th at 1pm PT.

That gives you twelve full days to take part in all the fun and bonuses. What are those bonuses?

What is Happening During the 12 Days of Friendship Event

Everything in the Pokémon GO 12 Days of Friendship event is centered around the friendship mechanic built into the game. Hopefully you’ve got a long friend list, but if you don’t you can add plenty by looking for local players or through Discord, Reddit, and other sites. Once you have them, here’s all the things happening through the event.

Friendship levels will increase faster than normal from gifts, trading, and battling

Friends who battle in raids together will get an extra boost to their attack

Raids will reward additional XP

Players can open more gifts per day than normal (we assume double)

A free Remote Raid Pass is available in the shop

A special Timed Research will be available during the event (see more in our guide when it is available)

So that’s our Pokémon GO 12 Days of Friendship event guide. Be sure to check back for updates if anything is added or changed.