The Pokémon GO Animation Week event has begun! The event has many cool elements for players to enjoy, but the big thing for a lot of players is the special Timed Research quest that everyone will be able to complete during the celebration. Featuring multiple steps to finish up with big rewards at each new stage, you might want to know what all is ahead of you to complete this. Here’s our Pokémon GO Animation Week Timed Research guide, showing you how to complete it, all the steps and rewards.
Animation Week Timed Research Steps and Rewards
The Animation Week Timed Research will be available throughout the event, which began Friday November 6, 2020, at 8am and will run until Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 10pm all in your local time. Listed below are all of the steps and rewards for the Timed Research quest. Complete each stage by then to make sure you walk away with all of the rewards.
Stage 1
Catch 5 Pokémon: 3 Razz Berries
Transfer a Pokémon: 3 Super Potions
Make 3 Nice Throws: 5 PokéBalls
Rewards: World cap Pikachu (Shiny Chance), 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Stage 2
Battle another Trainer: 3 Hyper Potions
Battle in a Raid: 3 Revives
Win a Raid: 1 Incense
Rewards: 1 Sinnoh Stone, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Stage 3
Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts: 20 Mega Venusaur Energy
Catch 2 Pokémon with Weather Boost: 20 Mega Venusaur Energy
Catch 3 Grass-type Pokémon: 20 Mega Venusaur Energy
Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Ivysaur
Stage 4
Give your Buddy 3 treats: 3 Razz Berries
Earn a heart with your Buddy: 5 Pinap Berries
Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy: 5 Nanab Berries
Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Snorlax
Stage 5
Catch 3 Bug-type Pokémon: 3 Pinap Berries
Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 3 Great Balls
Make an Excellent Throw: Venonat
Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Scyther (Shiny Chance)
Stage 6
Battle in a Gym 2 Times: 1 Fast TM
Win a Gym Battle: Hariyama
Battle another Trainer: 3 Super Potions
rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, 1 Charged TM
Stage 7
Hatch an Egg: Tentacool (Shiny Chance)
Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms: Croagunk (Shiny Chance)
Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms: Piplup (Shiny Chance)
Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Psyduck (Shiny Chance)
Stage 8
Make 3 Nice Throws in a Row: Encounter
Catch a Flying-type Pokémon: Encounter
Purify a Shadow Pokémon: 1 Lucky Egg
Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Encounter
Stage 9
Evolve 3 Pokémon: 1 Silver Pinap
Power Up Pokémon 3 Times: Dratini (Shiny Chance)
Transfer 5 Pokémon: Dewgong
Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, 1 Dragon Scale
Stage 10
Catch 5 Pokémon: 10 Ultra Balls
Make 3 Great Throws: Magnemite (Shiny Chance)
Battle in a Raid: 3 Max Revives
Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Gengar (Shiny Chance)
Stage 11
Claim Reward: 1,000 XP
Claim Reward: 1,000 XP
Claim Reward; 1,000 XP
Rewards: 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP, World Hat Pikachu (Shiny Chance)
So that's our Pokémon GO Animation Week Timed Research guide, showing you how to complete it, all the steps and rewards for Animation Week.