The Pokémon GO Animation Week event has begun! The event has many cool elements for players to enjoy, but the big thing for a lot of players is the special Timed Research quest that everyone will be able to complete during the celebration. Featuring multiple steps to finish up with big rewards at each new stage, you might want to know what all is ahead of you to complete this. Here’s our Pokémon GO Animation Week Timed Research guide, showing you how to complete it, all the steps and rewards.

Animation Week Timed Research Steps and Rewards

The Animation Week Timed Research will be available throughout the event, which began Friday November 6, 2020, at 8am and will run until Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 10pm all in your local time. Listed below are all of the steps and rewards for the Timed Research quest. Complete each stage by then to make sure you walk away with all of the rewards.

Stage 1

Catch 5 Pokémon: 3 Razz Berries

Transfer a Pokémon: 3 Super Potions

Make 3 Nice Throws: 5 PokéBalls

Rewards: World cap Pikachu (Shiny Chance), 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Stage 2

Battle another Trainer: 3 Hyper Potions

Battle in a Raid: 3 Revives

Win a Raid: 1 Incense

Rewards: 1 Sinnoh Stone, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Stage 3

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts: 20 Mega Venusaur Energy

Catch 2 Pokémon with Weather Boost: 20 Mega Venusaur Energy

Catch 3 Grass-type Pokémon: 20 Mega Venusaur Energy

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Ivysaur

Stage 4

Give your Buddy 3 treats: 3 Razz Berries

Earn a heart with your Buddy: 5 Pinap Berries

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy: 5 Nanab Berries

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Snorlax

Stage 5

Catch 3 Bug-type Pokémon: 3 Pinap Berries

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 3 Great Balls

Make an Excellent Throw: Venonat

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Scyther (Shiny Chance)

Stage 6

Battle in a Gym 2 Times: 1 Fast TM

Win a Gym Battle: Hariyama

Battle another Trainer: 3 Super Potions

rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, 1 Charged TM

Stage 7

Hatch an Egg: Tentacool (Shiny Chance)

Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms: Croagunk (Shiny Chance)

Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms: Piplup (Shiny Chance)

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Psyduck (Shiny Chance)

Stage 8

Make 3 Nice Throws in a Row: Encounter

Catch a Flying-type Pokémon: Encounter

Purify a Shadow Pokémon: 1 Lucky Egg

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Encounter

Stage 9

Evolve 3 Pokémon: 1 Silver Pinap

Power Up Pokémon 3 Times: Dratini (Shiny Chance)

Transfer 5 Pokémon: Dewgong

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, 1 Dragon Scale

Stage 10

Catch 5 Pokémon: 10 Ultra Balls

Make 3 Great Throws: Magnemite (Shiny Chance)

Battle in a Raid: 3 Max Revives

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Gengar (Shiny Chance)

Stage 11

Claim Reward: 1,000 XP

Claim Reward: 1,000 XP

Claim Reward; 1,000 XP

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP, World Hat Pikachu (Shiny Chance)

So that's our Pokémon GO Animation Week Timed Research guide, showing you how to complete it, all the steps and rewards for Animation Week.