Pokémon GO Best Moves to Use for Druddigon

Druddigon has finally arrived in the world of Pokémon GO as part of the Dragonspiral Descent event, and players are wondering what moves are best used by the Dragon-type. While not the most hard-hitting of its type in the game, both its Attack and Stamina stats are decent enough to experiment with the new addition.

If you haven’t got your hands on a Druddigon yet, check out our guide on taking down the 3-Star Raid boss before looking at how best to use the cave dragon in battle. But act fast, as the Dragonspiral Descent event is only active until Sunday 12 December, 8:00 PM local time, with no clarification yet on if Druddigon will spawn in the game following the end of the event.

If you’ve already got your Druddigon in Pokémon GO, read on for its best Fast and Charged moves currently available.

Best Fast Moves

– Dragon Tail (Dragon)

– Bite (Dark)

Dragon Tail is already the most powerful move of the two options, but the same typing STAB bonus coming from a Dragon-type Pokémon makes it even more powerful. Bite is helpful if you’re anticipating coming up against a lot of Ghost or Psychic-type Pokémon, but for the most part, Dragon Tail is a hard-hitting move that opponents won’t want to see.

Best Charged Moves

– Dragon Claw (Dragon)

– Night Slash (Dark)

– Hyper Beam (Normal)

Again, the best choice is to go with Druddigon’s typing and opt for Dragon Claw. While there is a little more option than with the Fast Moves, it’s still the only attack Druddigon can learn with STAB damage, making it the most consistent for doing substantial damage. Night Slash is an interesting alternative for catching trainers off guard, as most will expect Druddigon to come equipped with Dragon Claw. Finally, Hyper Beam is the worst of the three options, with a long wait to charge, no super-effective targets, and no STAB damage.

Pokémon GO is available now on Android and iOS.