Pokémon GO – Druddigon Counters, Weakness – How to Beat Druddigon

As part of this month’s Dragonspiral Descent event, cave dragon Druddigon has emerged into the world of Pokémon GO. The Dragon-type has never been seen in-game before but has joined fellow fifth-generation fire-breathers Reshiram and Zekrom in becoming a raid boss for this month.

Druddigon will appear as a 3-Star Raid for the next five days until the event ends on Sunday 12 December, 8:00 PM local time. That’s only a small window of time, and with no indication of spawn rates for Druddigon following this event, you’d better act fast if you want to add one to your roster.

Best Counters for Druddigon in Pokémon GO

Druddigon is a pure Dragon-type, so you’ll be looking for Fairy, Ice and other Dragon-types to take down the 3-Star Raid Boss. Fairy-type is the best contender, with Pokémon like Hatterene and Togekiss capable of taking hits and dealing out massive damage with Dazzling Gleam. Zacian, in its Crowned Sword form, is the perfect counter for Druddigon, with its Fairy/Steel typing taking minimum damage from Dragon-type attacks.

Dragon-type counters are a risk due to Druddigon hitting back hard with its own Dragon-type attacks. Still, if you’ve got Legendary Dragon Pokémon like Kyurem, Rayquaza or Palkia, you should have enough firepower to go toe-to-toe with this new addition.

Fairy Counters:

Zacian (Crowned Sword) – Snarl / Play Rough

Hatterene – Charm / Dazzling Gleam

Togekiss – Charm / Dazzling Gleam

Ice Counters:

Darmantian (Galarian Zen) – Ice Fang / Avalanche

Weavile – Ice Shard / Avalanche

Glaceon – Frost Breath / Avalanche

Dragon Counters:

Rayquaza – Dragon Tail / Outrage

Kyurem– Dragon Tail / Outrage

Palkia – Dragon Tail / Draco Meteor

Can Druddigon be Shiny in Pokémon GO?

Druddigon can appear in its Shiny form throughout the Dragonspiral Descent event. While that means you can technically catch both a regular and Shiny Druddigon this week, as ever, there’s no guarantee of a Shiny encounter.

Fortunately, there are multiple ways of encountering Druddigon until the event ends, so you’ve got a few opportunities to try your luck. Not only is Druddigon available in 3-Star Raids, but it’s also available through completing the Dragonspiral Descent Collection Challenge or by completing a “Win 3 Raids” Field Research task.

For more on Pokémon GO, check out our listings for all of this month's Community Day events. Or, if you're looking for a Legendary Dragon-type to take on Druddigon, check out our guide for getting your hands on a Zekrom this month.

