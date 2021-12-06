Pokémon GO – Zekrom Counters, How to Beat Zekrom

Zekrom returns to Pokémon GO this month as part of a series of challenging 5-Star Raids. Arriving alongside fellow fifth-generation Legendary Pokémon Reshiram, you’ll have to opportunity to add this powerful Dragon/Electric-type to your roster for the rest of the month.

These raids will be quite a challenge, so it’s best to try and team up with fellow trainers in groups of five or more to take on Zekrom. In this guide, we’ll break down the best counters and movesets for battling Zekrom, as well as the possibilities of finding a Shiny Zekrom this December.

Best Counters for Zekrom in Pokémon GO

While Zekrom is a challenge for any trainer, it does have multiple weaknesses due to its Dragon/Electric dual typing. As usual, you can expect Dragon, Ice and Fairy-type moves all to hit hard with their super-effectiveness against Dragon-types, but you can also include Ground-type Pokémon due to Zekrom’s secondary Electric typing.

Rayquaza, Zacian, and Groudon are the perfect trio for tackling Zekrom if you have them at your disposal. While not a Legendary Pokémon, Garchomp is also an effective call for dealing with Zekrom as its dual Dragon/Ground typing covers all bases against the Raid Boss. Unfortunately, Zekrom will hit back just as hard if it uses any Dragon-type attacks, so be sure only to take in your Garchomp if it’s levelled up enough to tank some strong hits.

Best Movesets to Beat Zekrom

Dragon Counters

Rayquaza – Dragon Tail / Outrage

Palkia – Dragon Tail / Draco Meteor

Kyurem – Dragon Tail / Outrage

Ice Counters

Darmantian (Galarian Zen) – Ice Fang / Avalanche

Mamoswine – Powder Snow / Avalanche

Fairy Counters

Zacian (Crowned Sword) – Snarl / Play Rough

Gardevoir – Charm / Dazzling Gleam

Ground Counters

Groudon – Mud Shot / Earthquake

Garchomp – Mud Shot / Earthquake

Can Reshiram be Shiny in Pokémon GO?

All of the Legendary Pokémon from this months 5-Star Raids can be Shiny, including Zekrom. While there’s a possibility of running into a Shiny Zekrom at any of the Pokémon’s 5-Star Raids this month, your best bet is taking advantage of the special Raid Hours. From 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time on December 1, 8, and 15 more Zekrom will be available at more Raid locations than usual, boosting your chances of finding a Shiny.

There is a method of guaranteeing a Shiny Zekrom this month, but it isn’t the easiest thing to do. You’ll need to form a full Raid group of 20 before tackling a Zekrom, and one of the players from the group will be guaranteed a Shiny encounter following the battle. There is still some luck here, but it beats endless hours of solo raids.

Pokémon GO is available now on Android and iOS.