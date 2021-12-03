Pokémon GO – Magmar Spotlight Hour Guide – Can Magmar Be Shiny?

For December’s second Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour, emerging from the smog is first-generation Fire-type Magmar. This popular Pokémon follows on from Electabuzz’s turn as Spotlight Hour star and will fill the world of Pokémon GO for sixty minutes this month.

In this guide, we’ll tell you exactly when Magmar’s Spotlight Hour takes place, as well as what bonuses are attached to the event and the possibilities of catching a coveted Shiny form. Fire-type Pokémon aren’t always the easiest to find unless you live in warmer climates, so make sure to hit the streets to make the most of this opportunity.

When is Magmar Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go?

The Magmar Spotlight Hour takes place on December 14 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. That means wherever you are in the world, you’ll be surrounded by Magmar for that hour. You’ll also have access to a 2x XP boost for evolving Pokémon, so put anything you’re ready to evolve to one side to soak up the bonus during this event.

Due to the XP boost and the amount of available Magmar, it’s as good a time as ever to add the Pokemon’s fully evolved form Magmortar to your team. This powerful Fire-type can blast through Grass or Ice-type opponents with ease, so it’s worth adding to your team for any tricky Gym Battles or as a counter for any Legendary Pokémon of those types.

Can Magmar be Shiny?

Each of the Spotlight Hour Pokémon for this month is available in their Shiny form, including Magmar. Of course, there’s no guarantee of encountering a Shiny Magmar, but you can increase your chances through using either a Lure Module or Incense, further increasing the amount of the Fire-type in the game world.

For more on Pokémon GO, see our full schedule of Spotlight Hour Pokémon for the rest of this month. Or, if you’re trying to get your hands on the newly added Hoopa Unbound, see our guide on unleashing Hoopa’s most devastating form.

Pokémon GO is available now on Android and iOS.

- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2021