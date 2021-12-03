Pokémon GO – Electabuzz Spotlight Hour Guide – Can Electabuzz Be Shiny?

Pokémon GO kicks off this month’s Spotlight Hour schedule with Electabuzz, the first-generation Electric-type Pokémon. For a whole hour, the in-game world will be overflowing with this iconic thunder-punching Pokémon, and in this guide, we’ll break when the event takes place and how to make the most of it.

As ever, we’ll also cover whether this special Spotlight Hour Electabuzz can appear as Shiny for those Shiny hunters needing to add the Electric-type to their collection.

When is Electabuzz Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go?

The upcoming Electabuzz Spotlight Hour takes place from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time on Tuesday, December 7. The accompanying bonus for this Spotlight Hour is a 2x Transfer Candy Boost, so for each Pokémon sent over to Professor Willow, you’ll get double the usual Candy.

Combine the massive amount of available Electabuzz and the transfer Candy bonus, and if you’re efficient with your time, you could be well on your way to landing an Electivire. This hard-hitting Electric-type is any Water or Flying-type Pokémon’s worst nightmare, so it’s well worth adding to your roster for any tricky Gym Battles.

Can Electabuzz be Shiny?

Electabuzz will be available in its Shiny form throughout the upcoming Spotlight Hour. Unfortunately, you can’t guarantee a Shiny spawn at any point during the sixty minutes, but if you’re well prepared, then you can increase your chances. Keep an Incense to one side to further boost spawns, increasing the likelihood of encountering a Shiny Electabuzz, or even better, use a Magnetic Lure Module if you’re close enough to a PokéStop.

- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2021