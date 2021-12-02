Pokemon GO – How to Beat Giovanni (December 2021)

How to Find the Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni

There are two main steps you need to complete before you can even try to beat Giovannin in Pokémon GO. The first is to acquire a Super Rocket Radar. This item is the powered up version of the regular Rocket Radar, which lets you do battle against the Team GO Rocket Leaders. However, while you can get one of the lesser Radars by battling Team GO Rocket Grunts, the Super Rocket Radar is only available one way.

How to Beat Giovanni in December 2021

And now we come to the true question of how to beat Giovanni in Pokémon GO for December 2021. To do it you will need solid counters, which we list below. More than that though, you need to strategize using his own tactics against him. First off, make sure your Persian counter isn’t in your first slot. Swapping Pokémon will cause Giovanni to pause his own attacks for 2-3 seconds, letting you do damage and gain Charged Attack energy. And you’ll then want to use that energy to burn off Giovanni’s two shields. He’ll use them against your first two Charged Attacks so don’t worry about damage or type matchups with them. Just fire them off so that your later counters actually hit.

Giovanni Counters

The one thing that really never truly changed, Giovanni starts the fights in December 2021 with Persian.

Persian Counters

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Crunch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

The next round does change, with either Rhyperior, Kingler, Nidoking joining the roster.

Rhyperior Counters

Kingler – Bubble and Crabhammer

Kyogre – Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Zarude – Vine Whip and Power Whip

Roserade – Razor Leaf and Solar Beam

Rillaboom – Razor Leaf and Grass Knot

Kingler Counters

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Aqua Tail

Ludicolo with Razon Leaf and Leaf Storm

Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Crunch

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Iron Head

Nidoking Counters

Empoleon with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Landorus (Incarnate) with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Finally you will come up against Shadow Lugia. This will be your reward if you are able to beat Giovanni. A new reward will be featured, so if you already have this Pokemon you may want to wait until then to use your Super Rocket Radar.

Shadow Lugia Counters

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

And that’s how to find and beat Giovanni in Pokémon GO for December 2021.