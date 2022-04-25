Pokemon GO: Can Cherrim Be Shiny? Sunshine Form Cherrim Spotlight Hour Guide

Pokemon Go has had a lot of events recently as always and players have been rushing to complete everything that they have to offer. Of course, along with the events, there are always the spotlight hours for players to get specific Pokemon that they may be looking for. The spotlight hour on April 26 will feature Sunshine Form Cherrim and this means that you will be able to get this form of Cherrim in no time! This guide article will discuss when the event starts and if you can get a shiny Cherrim in Pokemon Go.

Sunshine Form Cherrim Spotlight Hour Schedule

This spotlight hour will occur between 6 PM and 7 PM on April 26th. That is only a few days away so you will not have to wait much longer in order to acquire the Pokemon you are looking for. As with any Spotlight Hour, you will be able to find a lot more of the specific Pokemon out in the wild and there are even increased chances of getting the shiny version of that Pokemon.

Can Cherrim Be Shiny In Pokemon Go?

Cherrim can indeed be shiny in Pokemon Go and that goes for the Sunshine Form of Cherrim equally. With the spotlight hour, you will have a lot of chances to grab the shiny version so make sure to bring all of your best gear with you in order to get the Pokemon quickly while you can.

The shiny version of Cherrim’s will look slightly different from the regular versions so that will be one of your clues that you have found a shiny version. As with the other Spotlight Hours, you will need to take advantage of all of the time you have during the hour to acquire the shiny version of Cherrim.

Sunshine Form Cherrim Spotlight Hour Bonuses

The Spotlight Hour bonuses are one of the many reasons why players enjoy taking part in them so much. This time around for Sunshine Form Cherrim, there will be double ‘Catch/Capture XP’ for players to get. This will be an excellent time to go for that while you can and enjoy the benefits of the bonuses.

You will get Catch XP whenever you are able to get a Pokemon captured in one of your Pokeballs, in turn, you will need to ensure that you catch any Pokemon you find during the hour so that you can get as much Capture XP as possible for your player. You will be leveling up with style in no time if you are utilizing the bonus that the Spotlight Hour gives you.

Next Spotlight Hour Pokemon

There is unfortunately not any information on what the next Spotlight Hour Pokemon will be for players to acquire as it will be in May when the next Spotlight Hour takes place. However, in the meantime, there is certainly a lot of time to visit Pokestops around you or simply just try and collect as many Pokemon as you can.

Pokémon Go is available to download now for free on IOS and Android.