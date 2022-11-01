Pokemon GO: Cempasúchil Crown Duskull Spotlight Hour – Shiny Chances & Perfect IVs

If you’re looking to spot a special Pokemon during the Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO, today is your special day. With Cempasúchil Crown Duskull getting their official debut a little earlier than the Dia de Muertos event that will be happening in the lands of Pokemon GO, you’ll have a chance to add this little spirit to your team faster than expected.

But, is there a chance that this special Pokemon can be shiny, and are they worth searching out for? Will they find a good spot on your team with Perfect IVs, and when does this event actually happen? Let’s dive into the details, and find out when and where you’ll be able to catch Cempasúchil Crown Duskull in Pokemon GO!

Cempasúchil Crown Duskull Spotlight Hour Schedule & Bonuses

If you’re looking to find this special monster before the Dia de Muertos Event, you’ll be able to do so on November 1 from 6:00pm until 7:00pm out in the wild with an enhanced spawn rate. With this monster showing up more often, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to get your hands on one. Just make sure that you’ve got enough Pokeballs to make this happen, and the storage space to carry all of them once you’ve captured enough!

You’ll also be treated to a special bonus any time a Spotlight Hour occurs, which grants you a specific boost during the hour that it is active. This week, you’ll have x2 Catch Stardust to look forward to, giving you a chance to level up your favorite Pokemon faster, as well as do better trades with friends. If there is a Shiny Variant of this Pokemon, you’ll need plenty of Stardust to trade one, so which better way to make this happen, right?

Can Cempasúchil Crown Duskull Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to get your hands on a new Shiny Pokemon, you may be wondering if Cempasúchil Crown Duskull has a Shiny Variant in the game. You’ll be happy to know that you’ll be able to find this ghost with a red hue hiding out in the wild! While they offer no competitive advantage in battle, finding your favorite monsters with a new coat of paint is something exhilarating!

If you’ve never encountered a Shiny Pokemon before in the world of Pokemon GO, keep your eyes peeled at the start of an encounter. You’ll notice a flash of stars and an icon next to their name to showcase that they are truly a unique monster. Certain Pokemon, like Cempasúchil Crown Duskull, does offer enough of a difference in their color to know right away as well, but some monsters aren’t so lucky.

Cempasúchil Crown Duskull Perfect IV Stats

If you’re looking to add a Ghost-type to your team, you could do much worse than Duskull. As you continue to take them down their evolutionary line, you’ll come to find that they become one of the more valuable in their typing, and can provide some excellent strategies during battle. Make sure that you get enough of them before the event is done!

Max CP: 706

Max HP: 79

Attack: 70

Defense: 162

Stamina: 85

Offering a fair defensive stat, this could be an excellent Pokemon to seat inside of your local gym to start earning some extra coins. You’ll find that they aren’t in their best form in this 1st stage, but as you continue working towards a Dusknoir they become much more valuable to have on your team. With Ghost-types getting plenty of love through October, you should make sure you have a few of these unique monsters on your side!

