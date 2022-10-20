Pokemon GO: Dia de Muertos Event: Pokemon, Bonuses & More

If you’re looking to keep the fun going in Pokemon GO, you’ve got a whole new event to keep you occupied in the coming weeks. After the Halloween Events have finished off, you’ll only need to wait a short time before you’re able to jump right back into the fun.

But, if you’re not familiar with the Dia de Muertos event in Pokemon GO, you may be wondering what you’ve got to look forward to. Let’s dive right into the details, and find out what you’ll be able to do during this day of the dead in your favorite mobile game!

Pokemon GO Dia de Muertos Event Schedule & Bonuses

To help celebrate this tradition, you’ll be able to jump in on the action from November 1 at 10:00am until November 2 at 8:00pm Local Time. During this event, you’ll be entitled to a few extra bonuses that will allow you to level up your favorite monsters even faster, as well as a few new Costumed Pokemon debuts!

As you roam the streets of your local city or decide to go on a little road trip, you’ll have these bonuses active to help you while collecting as many Pokemon as possible:

Lure Modules that stay active for 90 Minutes

Incense that stays active for 90 Minutes

x2 Catch Candy

New Costumed Pokemon Debut

If you’ve noticed in the image above, Duskull, Dusclops, and Dusknoir are all wearing a traditional Cempasúchil Crown. The marigold is the traditional flower during the Day of the Dead celebration, so allowing some of the more iconic Ghost-type Pokemon to wear these crowns is something that all players will want to get their hands on. These Pokemon will only be available during the event, as well!

Enhanced Spawn Rates for Pokemon

While you’re out and about, you’ll see an enhanced spawn rate for some excellent monsters during this event. If you happen to be in Latin America or the Caribbean, you’ll also see even more of these Pokemon than normal. As you’re catching them all, keep an eye out for these Pokemon, all of which include a Shiny Variant.

Cubone

Chinchou

Sunkern

Roselia

Litwick

Swirlix

Cempasúchil Crown Duskull

Drifloon

Yamask

You’ll also have a chance to find even more Pokemon while using Incense and Lure Modules. Putting one of these buffs into effect will allow you to draw some different Pokemon to your attention, including:

Cubone

Sunkern

Sunflora

Roselia

Drifloon

Yamask

Swirlix

Houndoom

Cempasúchil Crown Duskull

Raids During Dia de Muertos Event In Pokemon GO

If you’ve had enough time to capture different monsters and want a change of pace, you’ll be able to showcase your battling power against some powerful monsters in the Gyms around you. Make sure that you’ve stocked up on Raid Passes, as you challenge these powerful monsters to a duel for the ages.

1-Star Raids

Cempasúchil Crown Duskull

3-Star Raids

Dragonite

Sableye

Druddigon

5-Star Raids

Giratina (Origin Form)

Mega Raids

Mega Banette You can find our raid guide here to help you defeat them easily!



Field Research Tasks & Collection Challenge

As you work towards your goal of filling up your PokeDex, you’ll also have a few new Field Research Tasks to keep you occupied. You’ll be able to claim plenty of excellent items, Pokemon, and more when you have completed these tasks. If you find yourself running short on Pokeballs, this is a surefire way to get your hands on a few extra!

You’ll also be tasked with capturing plenty of Pokemon, and while the monster hasn’t been officially revealed yet, we can only assume that it will be Cempasúchil Crown Duskull. Seeing as they are a primary focus of this event, we may be tasked with capturing plenty of them to unlock some special rewards.

Now that you’re ready to take on the world during this Day of the Day celebration, make sure that you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section. You’ll be able to prepare yourself for Teddiursa Community Day, find out how to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna, and if you’ll be able to get your hands on a Shiny Teddiursa in the game!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.