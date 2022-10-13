Pokemon GO Mega Banette Raid Guide: Best Counters and Weaknesses

If you’re looking to bag yourself a Mega Banette in Pokemon GO, you’re going to need to make sure that you’ve got a team of monsters that is more than up to the task of bringing them down. Not only are they frightening to look at, but they’re also going to use their ghastly powers against you in a battle for the ages.

Making sure that you’re ready for everything that they’ve got to bring your way is going to help you bring home as many of these monsters as possible, so let’s dive in and find out all of the information that you’ll need to know about this upcoming Mega Pokemon appearing in Raid Battles!

Mega Banette Raid Schedule

If you’re looking to get your hands on a Mega Banette, you’ll have a fair amount of time to make this happen. Starting on October 20 at 10:00am and running until November 8th at 10:00am Local Time, you’ll find more than a fair number of these Pokemon in your local gym circuit. Getting out there and battling is one thing, but making sure that you can capture as many as possible is another.

Make sure that you’re visiting plenty of Gyms in the upcoming weeks to stock up on as many Raid Passes as you can so you can make sure that you’re not going to run out of them, and using your Pokecoins to purchase a few Remote Raid Passes will allow you to fight them with friends from a distance.

Mega Banette Raid Guide: Strengths, Weaknesses & Best Counters

If you’re looking to bring home a new Pokemon during these raid battles, you’re going to need to make sure that you have a team that can bring the hurt to this Mega-tough monster. As a pure Ghost-type, you’ll have a few ways to bring the pain and a few different types of monsters that you should avoid bringing to the fight. Let’s see what these strengths and weaknesses really are.

Mega Banette Resistances – Takes 63% Damage

Poison

Bug

Normal – 39% Damage Taken

Fighting – 39% Damage Taken

Mega Banette Vulnerabilities – Takes 160% Damage

Ghost

Dark

Making sure that you’ve got a team that is comprised of other Ghost-type or Dark-type Pokemon will help ensure a victory against this towering doll. Bring these monsters to your raid battles to ensure that you’re able to take them down with ease.

Pokemon Name Quick Attack Charged Attack Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Darkrai Snarl Shadow Ball Deoxys (Attack Forme) Zen Headbutt Dark Pulse Hydreigon Bite Brutal Swing Weavile Snarl Foul Play

Now that you're prepared for battle, make sure that you're checking into our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where you'll be able to find out how to get your hands on plenty of Litwick to evolve into Chandelure, information about the upcoming Dratini Classic Community Day, and all the information you need to know about the Festival of Lights Event!

