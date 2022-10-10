Pokemon GO Festival of Lights Event: Schedule, Spawns, Research, and More

Pokemon GO is consistently hosting events to keep players out and about to discover the wonders of their favorite Poke Pals. They’re a great way to fill out missing spots in your Pokedex with a variety of increased spawn rates, and similar to a community day, offer eager players increased shiny odds as well. But fret not, your hard work is rewarded by field research, and the professor won’t let you walk away empty-handed. So read on to find out everything you need about the Festival of Lights.

Everything You Need to Know about the Festival of Lights Event in Pokemon GO

The Festival of Lights Event will take place from October 14 until October 17, giving ample opportunity for a fun-filled weekend. Acting as a promotional event for the debut of Shiinotic and Morelull, the Festival of Lights has a specific focus on Pokemon said to glow at nighttime, so trainers should expect an increase in species like Litwick, Chinchou, and Magnemite. Additionally, you’ll receive higher chances of catching a Shiny Chinchou in the wild, double XP, and candy for catching event Pokemon, alongside an additional hour of incense burning when lit during the event.

Research rewards will also offer a higher spawn rate of Galarian Ponyta, Electabuzz, Magmar, Chinchou, Blitzle, Dedenne, and Morelull. Catch-focussed, timed research will be available for players to complete throughout the event, and completing so will reward the player with a new ‘Sparkler Pose.’ Furthermore, event-themed stickers will be available through spinning Pokestops, opening gifts, and purchasing through the in-game item shop.

Events like this also offer a much higher chance of encountering shiny Pokemon through raids, field research, and general spawn, and the increased rates provide a great way to bulk out your collection. If you’ve got the team to take down a five-star raid, you may have the chance to catch a Xerneas, be it shiny or not, or a Mega Manectric in a mega raid.

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.