Can Teddiursa Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of the most adorable monsters available in Pokemon GO, you won’t need to wait very long. With the announcement of the November Community Day, players will be able to get their hands on the adorable Teddiursa in droves.

However, if you’re a player that loves to collect different Shiny Pokemon, you may be wondering if you’ll be able to find this rare form out in the wild, or if you’ll need to wait to get your hands on one of them. Here’s everything that you’ll need to know about if you’ll be able to find a Shiny Teddiursa in Pokemon GO!

Teddiursa Shiny Odds in Pokemon GO?

If you’re getting out and about for this exciting Community Day Event, you’ll be wondering what chances you’ll have to get your hands on a Shiny Teddiursa, if they’re available in the game. You’ll be happy to know that you’ll be able to get your hands on this Shiny Variant, and you’ll know right away if you’ve come across one.

While Teddiursa is normally a light brown color, a Shiny Teddiursa is a bright, neon Green which is quite striking. You’ll also know for sure if you’ve found one if you happen to see a flash of lights at the beginning of your encounter, or an icon next to their name to signal that they’re this rare variant.

While Teddiursa may not end up on our best Shiny Pokemon list, you’ll be able to get your hands on plenty of them during the Community Day event. Thanks to the increased Spawn Rate of this Pokemon, as well as increased Shiny Odds that happen during events.

Now that you’re ready to get out into the world and find as many Teddiursa as possible, make sure that you’re checking into our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out what an Elite Raid is, how to find and capture a Tangela, and the best ways to challenge Mega Banette in Pokemon GO!