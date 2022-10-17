How To Evolve Ursaring Into Ursaluna in Pokemon GO

If you’re looking to get your hands on the ferocious Ursaluna in Pokemon GO, you won’t need to wait much longer. Being one of the newest Pokemon to come to the game, with its first appearance in Pokemon Legends Arceus, you’ll be able to get your hands on this mountain of fur soon enough in your favorite mobile title.

But, is it going to be a bear to get one of these for your collection, or is it going to be easier than expected? Let’s dive right into the details, and find out what you’ll need to do to add an Ursaluna to your team in Pokemon GO!

How To Get Ursaluna In Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to get one of these for your team in Pokemon GO, you’re going to need to wait for a special occurrence to happen in the game. Starting on November 12 at 2:00pm until November 13 at 6:00am Local Time, you’ll notice that there is a full moon that will be shining brightly in the sky. This is going to be a key aspect of how to evolve your favorite bear into its final form.

While the moon is visible, you’ll be able to evolve your favorite Ursaring into an Ursaluna. However, you’ll want to make sure that you take advantage of this during the event because you won’t be able to evolve another until the full moon shines once again. You’ll need 100 Teddiursa Candy to make this evolution happen.

Can Ursaluna Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

While you may not be able to find an Ursaluna in the wild just yet, you’ll be able to evolve a Teddiursa through the ranks and eventually get your hands on one of these monsters. But, can you even find Teddiursa in the wild with a Shiny Form?

You’ll be happy to know that you’ll be able to find Teddiursa in the wild with a Shiny Form! With the upcoming Teddiursa Community Day that will be happening in November, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to get your hands on plenty of these adorable little bears, with a few Shiny monsters in the mix!

Now that you’re ready to get your hands on this amazing new evolution, make sure that you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to get your hands on a Tangela in Pokemon GO, what you’ll need to know about upcoming Elite Raids that are making their way to the game, and if the Halloween Timed Research Ticket is worth your cash!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.