Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 Event Guide: Research, Spawns, Raids, and More

If you’re ready for spooky season to hit your favorite game, you won’t need to wait long before the Halloween Event starts up in Pokemon GO! With a new Mega Pokemon making its debut, you’ll be able to add some excellent monsters of the night to your team during the duration of this special event.

But, what do you have to look forward to, besides things that go bump in the night? Let’s dive right in and find out what Pokemon will be around, how long the event goes on for and so much more! Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming holiday extravaganza in Pokemon GO!

Pokemon GO Halloween Event Schedule & Bonuses

Starting on October 20 at 10:00am Local Time and running until October 27 at 8:00pm Local Time, you’ll be able to get your hands on all sorts of ghosts and goblins that are roaming around the world of Pokemon GO. Making sure that you’ve got plenty of Pokeballs and Storage Space available before this event so you’re able to add as many of these monsters as you possibly can!

One of the best parts about any of these events is the fact that you’ll have plenty of Bonuses available that can help boost your playtime, including extra candies, lure module bonuses, and more! Let’s find out what we have to look forward to during this event.

x2 Candy for Catching Pokemon

x2 Candy for Hatching Pokemon from Eggs

x2 Candy for Transferring Pokemon

Level 31 and above Trainers will receive Candy XL when walking with their buddy Pokemon

Halloween Decor Around Your Town

As you explore your local town or anywhere that you visit, you’ll notice that things around you may not be as they appear. During this special event, PokeStops and Gyms will feature all sorts of Halloween decorations so you can work with your friends while trying not to jump at all of the haunting imagery shown!

You’ll also hear a specially remixed version of the Lavender Town theme that will help push the frights up to 11, no matter where you are! As one of the most memorable Pokemon tunes, being able to hear that while you explore is bound to tingle your spine.

Pokemon Debuts During Halloween Event

If you’re looking to get your hands on a new Pokemon, or a new version of some familiar faces, you’re in luck! Debuting during the Halloween Event, you’ll be able to get your hands on a Mega Banette for the first time, as well as the Shiny Versions of Noibat and Galarian Yamask!

Enhanced Spawn Rates For Pokemon

The main goal of Pokemon GO is to catch as many different Pokemon as possible, and events like this make that goal easier to attain than ever before. As you move around your town under the guise of nightfall, you’ll be able to find Pokemon out in the world at much more frequent rates. If you see a Pokemon whose name is in bold, that means you’ll have a chance to encounter a Shiny variant in the wild!

Zubat

Gastly

Haunter

Spinarak

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Sableye

Shuppet

Dusclops

Absol

Drifloon

Yamask

Golett

Phantump

Pumpkaboo

Noibat

If you purchase the Halloween Event Ticket, you’ll also have a special chance to run into encounters with Galarian Yamask at a more frequent rate.

Raids During the Pokemon GO Halloween Event

If you’re tired of catching monsters and want to showcase your battle power, you’ll be able to showcase your skills against a variety of different monsters that are available in your local Gym Raid Circuit. Make sure that you’re ready to bring these monsters down, especially if they have a Shiny variant available after your battle!

1-Star Raids

Sableye

Purrloin

Yamask

Galarian Yamask

Phantump

3-Star Raids

Gengar

Umbreon

Drifblim

Drapion

5-Star Raids

Mega Raids

Featured Attack For Giratina

If you’re able to defeat and capture a Giratina during this special event, they’ll know a special Featured Attack. From October 20 at 10:00am Local Time until November 1 at 10:00am Local Time, any Giratina caught will know the special attack Shadow Force. This is an excellent attack, capable of 120 Power in Trainer Battles, and 140 Power in Gym & Raid Battles.

Field, Special, and Timed Research Tasks

If you’re looking to help Professor Willow out with his research, you’ll be able to find plenty of exciting research opportunities available for you to partake in. One of the most exciting parts of this Halloween Event is the Paid Research that is available for players to get their hands on, with two different tiers.

For all of the differences in these tickets, make sure to check out what you’ll get for purchasing either tier! You’ll either be able to spend $1.00 to get your hands on a special Pokemon encounter type, or $5.00 for more opportunities and even a few excellent Avatar items!

Special Avatar Items For Halloween Event In Pokemon GO

If you’re looking to get into the spirit of Halloween, you’ll be able to snag a few exclusive items from the Avatar Shop. Three special items will be available, including:

Dusclops Costume

Dusclops Headwrap

Zubat Headband

You’ll also notice that the Spooky Pose that has been previously available in the Avatar Shop will also now include movement! This will also be applied to any past purchases of the pose, so you don’t need to rebuy it if you have already.

