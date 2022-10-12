How to Evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff in Pokémon Go

Unlike in your classic Pokémon games, Pokémon GO makes evolution much easier. While trainers have waved goodbye to spending hours in wild zones, desperately training their team to specific levels to receive the next evolution finally, the pocket-sized PokéPals from Pokémon GO are satisfied with a handful of candies. That being said, not every Pokémon is so easily pleased, and a few approaches to evolution can be incredibly confusing. Swirlix is one of the few Pokémon to have an elaborate evolution method in Pokémon GO, so read on to find out how to add the beloved Slurpuff to your team.

How to Evolve Swirlix in Pokémon GO

Evolving your Swirlix into Slurpuff, you’ll need fifty Swirlix candies, but unfortunately, it isn’t as simple as just hitting the evolve button like several other Pokémon. Rather than just being able to press the button once you’ve finished your candy collection, trainers on the hunt for Slurpuff will have to go the extra mile. To unlock the ability to evolve this sugary sweetheart, you’ll need to have Swirlix as your buddy and feed it twenty-five assorted berries. These can be a selection of Razz, Pinap, or Nanab Berries, or whichever you have a surplus of.

Swirlix can be found in the wild, but most players would’ve come into contact with one via the Luminous Legend timed research task, alongside two event-specific research tasks involving catching Fairy-type Pokémon and using berries to make the process easier. As for Slurpuff, the only way trainers will come into contact with this colossal cutie is through evolving a Swirlix, so it’s a long-winded but necessary process for anyone looking to complete their dex. Of course, there’s nothing to suggest Slurpuff won’t become a raid or event-exclusive Pokemon outside of evolution in the future, but there’s no suggestion of that right now.

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on October 12th, 2022