November 2022 Pokemon GO Teddiursa Community Day: All Bonuses, Ursaluna, Shinies & Everything we know

If you’re looking to get your hands on a small but mighty ally in Pokemon GO, you’ll be happy to know that the newest Community Day event has been revealed. The featured Pokemon for this three-hour event is none other than Teddiursa, alongside a new addition to the evolutionary line.

Let’s dive into the details, and find out everything that is currently known about this exciting new Community Day event, where you’ll be able to find flocks upon flocks of Teddiursa roaming your local area. Here’s everything that you need to know, including Bonuses, Shiny Chances, and so much more!

Teddiursa Community Day Schedule & Bonuses

If you’re looking to get your hands on plenty of Teddiursa, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve got a few hours cleared out from your schedule. Starting on November 12 at 2:00pm until 5:00pm Local Time, you’ll find an enhanced spawn rate for these amazing little guys, as well as some excellent bonuses that can help you during your hunt for the perfect bear.

When you’re out adventuring either on your own or with your friends, you’ll have plenty of exciting bonuses to push you further, including:

Increased Spawns

x3 Catch Stardust

3-Hour Incense

3-Hour Lures

x2 Catch Candy

x2 Chance to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon

One additional Special Trade

50% Less Stardust for Trades

Featured Pokemon, Debut Pokemon & Featured Attack

If you’re looking to find plenty of Teddiursa out in the wild, this is going to be your perfect chance to do so. And with the enhanced Shiny odds for this monster, you may finally have a chance to add its Shiny Variant to your team in the game. And what better time to do something like this than before a new evolution is introduced into the game?

Making their debut in Pokemon GO, you’ll finally be able to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna. You’ll need to follow along with a few special activities to make that happen, but if you follow along with our guide that highlights how to evolve them, you’ll be ready to take your favorite bear to the next level.

If you evolve your Ursaring into an Ursaluna during the event or up to five hours afterward, you’ll be able to learn the special Featured Attack High Horsepower. Not only is this attack fast, but it’s also quite furious, with 100 Power in Trainer Battles, and 110 Power in Gyms and Raids.

Raid Battles During Community Day & Bonuses

If you’re ready to showcase your battle power, you’ll be able to fight Ursaluna in the 4-Star Raids that are happening in your local gyms. Making sure that you’ve collected plenty of Raid Passes or Remote Raid Passes with the PokeCoins you can earn in the game will help you take as many on as possible throughout the day.

If you and your friends are lucky enough to take down an Ursaluna during the event, you’ll find that an explosion of Teddiursa will show up for 30 minutes after the battle has been completed, giving you a chance to get your hands on even more of these adorable little bears than before.

Now that you’re ready to get into the action, make sure that you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section, so you’ll be able to find out how to get your hands on a Tangela, what you’ll need to know about Elite Raids that are happening in the game, and how to bring down Mega Banette with our in-depth Raid Guide!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.