Pokémon GO December Community Day Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Pokémon GO has had some truly great Community Day events over the last few years, but the end of year celebration has always been the biggest and best. Combining all the featured Pokémon from the year’s events while tossing in a bunch of extra goodies to enjoy, it’s a great time to play the game. And one of those goodies is a brand new set of Special Research you’ll want to complete before the day is over. To help out here’s our Pokémon GO December Community Day Special Research guide explaining all the tasks and rewards you’ll get.

December Community Day Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Below are all of the tasks and rewards for the Pokémon GO December Community Day Special Research which is unlocked via the paid ticket. (Note: the list will be updated as the tasks go live alongside the event)

Stage 1 of 4

Catch 15 Piplup – 10 PokéBalls

Catch 15 Rhyhorn – 10 Razz Berries

Catch 15 Abra – 1,500 XP

Rewards: 10 Pinap Berries, 1 Sinnoh Stone, and 2,000 Stardust

Stage 2 of 4

Catch 15 Seedot – 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 15 Weedle – 1,500 XP

Catch 15 Gastly – 1,500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Incense, 1 Poffin, and 2,000 Stardust

Stage 3 of 4

TBD

Rewards:

Stage 4 of 4

Claim Rewards –

Claim Rewards –

Claim Rewards –

Rewards:

December Community Day Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

There’s also a free Timed Research task which is pretty quick and easy to finish up. Here’s the tasks and rewards for that…

Stage 1 of 1

Transfer 20 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Catch 12 Different Species of Pokémon – 12 Great Balls

Catch 40 Pokémon – 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 2,000 XP, 1 Elite Charged TM, and 25 Poké Balls

And that’s our Pokémon GO December Community Day Special Research (and Timed Research) guide showing you all the tasks and rewards. There’s a lot going on all weekend, so hopefuly you finish it up and get to enjoy all the event has to offer.