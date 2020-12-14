Pokémon GO Distracted by Something Shiny Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Pokémon GO has seemed to have event after event lately and that hasn’t stopped throughout December which just saw its big Community Day wrap up. And just as it did another new event began, this time centered around Jessie and James and their search for shiny Celebi. The Mythical Pokémon is the ultimate prize of the new Special Research as well, but there’s a lot more to it than just that. Here’s our Pokémon GO Distracted by Something Shiny guide with all the tasks and Rewards.

Distracted by Something Shiny Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Below are all four stages for the Distracted by Something Shiny Special Research. This isn’t a terribly difficult challenge, but some of the steps might take a while. Patience will help you get through, while also making sure you check into the game often. One task has you beating Jessie or James 4 times, so make sure you accomplish that while the event is running or it will be tougher later. The Jessie and James Shiny Celebi event concludes on December 17th at 10pm your local time. Here’s the rest of the tasks and rewards…

Stage 1 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 20 Ultra Balls

Catch 10 Grass Type Pokémon – Nuzleaf encounter

Evolve 3 Grass Type Pokémon – Cottonee encounter

Rewards: Diglett encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Stage 2 of 4

Play with your Buddy 10 time – 1 Poffin

Take a snapshot of a Grass Type Pokémon – Combee encounter

Give your Buddy 10 treats – Cherubi encounter

Rewards: Pinsir encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Stage 3 of 4

Defeat Jessie or James 4 times – 5 Max Revives

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws – Hoothoot encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs – Whimsicott encounter

Rewards: Vibrawa encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Stage 4 of 4

Claim Reward – 500 XP

Claim Reward – Oddish encounter

Claim Reward – Foongus encounter

Rewards: Shiny Celebi encounter, 500 XP, and 1,000 XP

So that’s our Pokémon GO Distracted by Something Shiny guide with all the tasks and Rewards. Now go get that shiny Celebi.