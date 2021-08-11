Pokémon GO Eevee Community Day Guide – Everything you Need to Know

While Pokémon GO players might have their own wish list when it comes to events, Niantic always has different ideas, so it’s time once again to enjoy Eevee Community Day this time in August 2021. We’ve had one of these before, but a lot has changed since then, including the addition of a new Eeveelution to the game. So it makes sense to have another big celebration for the fan favorite Pokémon. And with two days of bonuses to enjoy, plus extra time for exclusive moves, there’s a lot you need to know to prepare for the event. To help here is our Eevee Community Day guide for Pokémon GO in August 2021.

Eevee Community Day Guide

We’re going to break down each part of the latest Eevee Community Day event by answering some of the most important and frequently asked questions each time these monthly celebrations come around. We start with the most important question for those who want to know how to prepare for Eevee Community Day: when it is.

When is Eevee Community Day

Eevee Community Day in August 2021 is a bit of an oddity as it stretches across multiple days. As the name implies, these usually only occur for a single day, or even just a few hours on one day. This one will be different with bonuses available starting Friday, August 13th at 10am Pacific Time, with everything wrapping up at 10am Pt on Monday, August 16th. However, the majority of the event takes place on Saturday and Sunday, from 11am to 5pm local time. These two 7 hour windows are the real Eevee Community Day experience, with all of the big bonuses, including increased Eevee spawns in the wild. So try to play during these timespans and just be aware of the bonuses that are active at other times, as explained below.

What’s Going On During Eevee Community Day, What are the Bonuses

A four day long Community Day must have a lot going on, so let’s break it all down.

Friday at 10am PT to Monday at 10am PT

Evolve Eevee into its evolutions to get exclusive moves Eevee caught or hatched during this time will know Last Resort Vaporeon: Scald Jolteon: Zap Cannon Flareon: Superpower Espeon: Shadow Ball Umbreon: Psychic Leafeon: Bullet Seed Glaceon: Water Pulse Sylveon: Psyshock

Evolving Eevee into Sylveon requires only 70 hearts

New Timed Research

Ticketed Special Research – “What You Choose to Be”

Photobombs by Eevee

Community Day Box in the in-game store 50 Ultra Balls 5 Incense an Elite Fast TM an Elite Charged TM Cost = 1,280 PokéCoins



Saturday and Sunday (11am to 5pm local time)

Increased Eevee spawns in the wild

Increased chance to catch Shiny Eevee

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance

3-hour Lure and Incense

So now that you know what the bonuses will be and when they will be available you should know how to prepare for Eevee Community Day, but what about getting the most out of them once it all begins?

Is It Worth Evolving Eevee for Exclusive Moves

With all of those Exclusive Moves it can be hard to decide which to use Eevee Candy on and which to ignore. And at the end of the day it comes down to how you like to play Pokémon GO. Are you a collector who’s always looking for rare catches and finds? Then you definitely want as many of the exclusive moves as you can get, since they are only attainable during events or by using an Elite TM.

However, for the competitive among you, you’ll want to know which are useful in raids and PvP. All of them make their particular Eeveelution more powerful than if they didn’t have their exclusive move, so keep that in mind. But also not all Eevee are useful, even once evolved. If you’re strapped for Eevee Candy then we would recommend focusing on evolving Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon as they are most useful in both PvP and PvE battles.

How to Catch Shiny Eevee

Shiny Eevee and all of its evolutions will be quite common during Eevee Community Day. To catch one you should focus on all of the ways you can encounter Eevee throughout the event. Check any that spawn in the wild, then be sure to complete the Timed and Special Research, if you buy the ticket for the latter, since they will reward encounters or items that might be useful in catching more Shiny Eevee. With the boosted shiny rate and increased spawns, plus two days to find them you should end up being able to catch Shiny Eevee a few times before the event is over.

And that’s our Eevee Community Day guide for Pokémon GO.