Pokémon GO Egg Pool for January 2021

It’s a new month and a new year which means a whole lot has changed in the world of Pokémon GO. The mega popular mobile game has changed so much in the last four and a half years, but it feels like the end of 2020 brought so many new things the game isn’t even close to the same. Yet with Janauary 2021 starting up there haven’t been a ton of alterations to the Pokémon you hatch from eggs. Still, it’s better to know what to expect. So before popping any eggs into incubators be sure to reference the Pokémon GO egg pool for Janauary 2021.
January 2021 Pokémon GO Egg Pool
Below are all the Pokémon that will hatch from 2km, 5km, 7km, 10km, and 12km eggs. Note that the Pokémon type is determined when you receive the egg, whether from a Poké Stop, Adventure Sync, or battling a Team GO Rocket leader. So if you receive it in January 2021 then it’ll be one of the below. We have marked when a Pokémon is a region exclusive, so don’t expect the ones outside of your area to hatch. We’ll update this list throughout the month if there are any changes and check back in February for any updates.
What Hatches from 2km Eggs
- Buizel
- Buneary
- Bunnelby
- Cubone
- Fletchling
- Growlithe
- Litleo
- Magikarp
- Mareep
- Minccino
- Oshawott
- Poliwag
- Snivy
- Snubbull
- Swablu
- Tepig
- Wailmer
- Wingull
- Wooper
- Zubat
- Volbeat (Region Exclusive)
- Illumise (Region Exclusive)
What Hatches from 5km Eggs
- Abra
- Baltoy
- Blitzle
- Bonsly
- Chespin
- Clamperl
- Corsola
- Ducklett
- Eevee (Gen 1)
- Feebas
- Fennekin
- Froakie
- Goldeen
- Gothita
- Hippopotas
- Lickitung
- Machop
- Pineco
- Ralts
- Roggenrola
- Smoochum
- Solosis
- Tyrogue
- Voltorb
- Bouffalant (Region Exclusive)
- Carnivine (Region Exclusive)
- Chatot (Region Exclusive)
- Farfetch’d (Region Exclusive)
- Heracross (Region Exclusive)
- Kangaskhan (Region Exclusive)
- Maractus (Region Exclusive)
- Minme Jr. (Region Exclusive)
- Pachirisu (Region Exclusive)
- Panpour (Region Exclusive)
- Pansage (Region Exclusive)
- Pansear (Region Exclusive)
- Relicanth (Region Exclusive)
- Tauros (Region Exclusive)
- Torkoal (Region Exclusive)
- Tropius (Region Exclusive)
What Hatches from 7km Eggs
- Alolan Diglett
- Alolan Geodude
- Alolan Grimer
- Alolan Meowth
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Alolan Vulpix
- Galarian Darumaka
- Galarian Farfetch’d
- Galarian Meowth
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Galarian Zigzagoon
What Hatches from 10km Eggs
- Audino
- Axew
- Darumaka
- Emolga
- Espurr
- Ferroseed
- Gible
- Golett
- Klink
- Litwick
- Noibat
- Riolu
- Rufflet
- Shinx
- Timburr
- Sigilyph (Region Exclusive)
What Hatches from 12km Eggs
- Absol
- Deino
- Larvitar
- Pawniard
- Sandile
- Scraggy
- Trubbish
- Vullaby
And that’s the Pokémon GO egg pool for Janauary 2021 showing you what hatches from 2km, 5km, 7km, 10km, and 12km eggs. Watch for updates throughout the month and come back in February for the new list.