Pokémon GO Egg Pool for January 2021

It’s a new month and a new year which means a whole lot has changed in the world of Pokémon GO. The mega popular mobile game has changed so much in the last four and a half years, but it feels like the end of 2020 brought so many new things the game isn’t even close to the same. Yet with Janauary 2021 starting up there haven’t been a ton of alterations to the Pokémon you hatch from eggs. Still, it’s better to know what to expect. So before popping any eggs into incubators be sure to reference the Pokémon GO egg pool for Janauary 2021.

January 2021 Pokémon GO Egg Pool

Below are all the Pokémon that will hatch from 2km, 5km, 7km, 10km, and 12km eggs. Note that the Pokémon type is determined when you receive the egg, whether from a Poké Stop, Adventure Sync, or battling a Team GO Rocket leader. So if you receive it in January 2021 then it’ll be one of the below. We have marked when a Pokémon is a region exclusive, so don’t expect the ones outside of your area to hatch. We’ll update this list throughout the month if there are any changes and check back in February for any updates.

What Hatches from 2km Eggs

Buizel

Buneary

Bunnelby

Cubone

Fletchling

Growlithe

Litleo

Magikarp

Mareep

Minccino

Oshawott

Poliwag

Snivy

Snubbull

Swablu

Tepig

Wailmer

Wingull

Wooper

Zubat

Volbeat (Region Exclusive)

Illumise (Region Exclusive)

What Hatches from 5km Eggs

Abra

Baltoy

Blitzle

Bonsly

Chespin

Clamperl

Corsola

Ducklett

Eevee (Gen 1)

Feebas

Fennekin

Froakie

Goldeen

Gothita

Hippopotas

Lickitung

Machop

Pineco

Ralts

Roggenrola

Smoochum

Solosis

Tyrogue

Voltorb

Bouffalant (Region Exclusive)

Carnivine (Region Exclusive)

Chatot (Region Exclusive)

Farfetch’d (Region Exclusive)

Heracross (Region Exclusive)

Kangaskhan (Region Exclusive)

Maractus (Region Exclusive)

Minme Jr. (Region Exclusive)

Pachirisu (Region Exclusive)

Panpour (Region Exclusive)

Pansage (Region Exclusive)

Pansear (Region Exclusive)

Relicanth (Region Exclusive)

Tauros (Region Exclusive)

Torkoal (Region Exclusive)

Tropius (Region Exclusive)

What Hatches from 7km Eggs

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Vulpix

Galarian Darumaka

Galarian Farfetch’d

Galarian Meowth

Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Zigzagoon

What Hatches from 10km Eggs

Audino

Axew

Darumaka

Emolga

Espurr

Ferroseed

Gible

Golett

Klink

Litwick

Noibat

Riolu

Rufflet

Shinx

Timburr

Sigilyph (Region Exclusive)

What Hatches from 12km Eggs

Absol

Deino

Larvitar

Pawniard

Sandile

Scraggy

Trubbish

Vullaby

And that’s the Pokémon GO egg pool for Janauary 2021 showing you what hatches from 2km, 5km, 7km, 10km, and 12km eggs. Watch for updates throughout the month and come back in February for the new list.