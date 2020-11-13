Pokémon GO Electabuzz Community Day Special Research Guide

Another Community Day is coming up in Pokémon GO, this time featuring Electabuzz. Acting as the first in a double featured month of Community Days, this one looks to be a great event for anyone who wants a powerful electric attacker. Everything kicks off on Sunday, November 15th at 11am your local time and will conclude at 5pm. During the Community Day hours you’ll be able to catch a ton of Electabuzz, with the chance of getting a few shiny versions. Of course, there’s more to do though, especially if you buy the Electric for Electabuzz ticket. So we’re here to break down the Special Research, which starts with buying the Electric for Electabuzz ticket in the shop. Is it worth it? How do you complete it, and what do you get?

Is the Electric for Electabuzz Ticket Worth Buying?

The ticket has just went live on the Pokémon GO shop so all players can pick one up for $0.99, depending on your local currency. These tickets have become a big part of Pokémon GO Community Day events, but many players wonder if they’re worth buying every month. For this one, the answer will really depend on how much you’ve been playing the game and for how long.

Electabuzz isn’t the rarest Pokémon in the game, and you may have already caught plenty. We’ll be breaking down the rewards of the ticket below, once they are made public by Niantic, but for now we can speculate on what you’ll receive and if it’s worth the dollar. Honestly, if you play a lot of Pokémon GO then it likely is because the rewards almost always amount to more than the price.

Previous Community Day tickets have rewarded players with Poffins and Incense, all of which are worth more than $1 if you use those items regularly. And if you want to evolve and power up some high IV Electabuzz then you’ll want the extra candy you get. Previous tickets gave players dozens of Candy, thousands of XP and Stardust, and many other useful items. So, is the Electric for Electabuzz ticket worth it? For most players, it likely will be, especially if you’ll be playing a lot during the event. If you don’t have the dollar to spare then you’ll be missing out on some useful items and a lot of extra Electabuzz candy, so ask yourself if that feels worth $1.

How to Complete Electric for Electabuzz Special Research

We’ll be getting the specific steps and rewards for the Electric for Electabuzz ticket soon and will update this guide with them so check back for more closer to the event. We can say that previous Special Research required mostly simple tasks like getting Great Throws or catching a set number of Electabuzz. The Charmander ticket wasn’t difficult to complete, especially while the Community Day event was going on. It’s not hard to get to the end even afterward, if you get enough Electabuzz spawns, but try to finish on Sunday if you can.

What Rewards do you get from Electric for Electabuzz Ticket?

We should have the full rewards posted here very soon, so watch for an update. Until then, here’s what players received for the Charmander ticket. If you sub Electabuzz in for Charmander you should have a good idea of what’s coming for this event. The A Tale of Tails ticket gave players 10 Poké Balls, 60 Charmander candy, 3 Incense, 2 Charmander encounters, a Charmeleon encounter, a Charizard encounter, 300 Mega Charizard Energy, 16000x Stardust, 4000 XP, a Poffin, a Rocket Radar, 5 Silver Pinap berries, 5 Golden Razz berries, 3 Rare Candy.

So that’s what we have so far for is the Electric for Electabuzz special research ticket for Electabuzz Community Day. Hopefulyl this helps you decide if it is worth buying, how to complete it, and what the rewards are. Come back closer to the event to see what’s been updated.