Pokémon GO Fest 2021 – How to Complete the Cave Collection Challenge

Lastly comes the fourth and final Collection Challenge for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, which is based around the Cave Hour. This hour will be spawning Pokémon you would associate with caves in the games, with there being plenty for you to catch. To help you finish the final challenge, we have put together a guide for how to complete the GO Fest: Cave Collection Challenge.

Cave Collection Challenge Guide

The Cave Collection Challenge will be taking place across both days of Pokémon GO Fest 2021 and tasks you with catching specific Pokémon related to the Cave theme. Technically you will be able to complete this challenge on Saturday or Sunday, but Saturday is definitely going to be the preferred time. This is because the Pokémon for the Cave Collection will just about the only Pokémon spawning during the two specific Cave Hours. For those that have the GO Fest 2021 ticket, the Cave Hour will be taking place from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm and also from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

How to Complete the Cave Collection Challenge

The Cave Collection Challenge shouldn’t cause too much trouble, since you just need to catch the following Pokémon related to the Cave hours:

Sableye

Zubat

Roggenrola

Gligar

Joltik

Ralts

Woobat

Beldum

Galarian Stunfisk

Vanillite

Completing the Collection Challenge is going to require you to catch each one of these, which should be pretty easily done just by participating in GO Fest during the two Cave Hours. None of them are going to require you to have Incense either or find them in raids, so just make sure you have the event ticket and explore during the two Cave hours to find them all.

What are the Cave Collection Challenge Rewards

Niantic isn’t being very surprising at all when it comes to the rewards for the four Collection Challenges, as it is the same across each of them. For completing the Cave Collection Challenge, you will be rewarded with 1,000 Stardust, an Incense, and 20 Ultra Balls. While not too much, the 20 Ultra Balls can at least help you catch more Pokémon during GO Fest. On top of that, you will also get the medal for completing the Cave Collection Challenge.

That is it for our guides on how to complete the Cave Collection Challenge and what rewards are given for it during Pokémon GO Fest 2021.