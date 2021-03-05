Pokémon GO Fletchling Community Day Guide – Everything you Need to Know

We’re less than one week into March and yet it’s already time for Fletchling Community Day in Pokémon GO. This monthly event celebrates one specific character in the mega popular mobile game. There’s bonuses and quests and all sorts of stuff to do, but it can be tough to track it all. To help here’s our Pokémon GO Fletchling Community Day guide giving you everything you need to know about the event.

Pokémon GO Fletchling Community Day Guide

Below we will answer all the most frequently asked questions about Fletchling Community Day in Pokémon GO. Everything but the Special Research ticket is available for free to all players. There’s a lot going on during the event, so try to have a plan for how long you can play and what you will do.

When is Fletchling Community Day, How Long does it Last

Fletchling Community Day kicks off in Pokémon GO starting Saturday, March 6th at 11am in your local time. It is a six hour event, wrapping up at 5pm but the exclusive move you get from evolving Fletchinder into Talonflame (see below) lasts an extra two hours, until 7pm.

What are the Bonuses

The biggest bonus of Fletchling Community Day are the boosted spawn rates of the featured Pokémon and increased shiny odds. With enough play you should finish the event with a decent number of shiny Fletchling, possibly with high IVs. You can also encounter five additional Fletchling by taking pictures of Pokémon and waiting for the photobomb. Just take a pic, back out, and Fletchling should appear nearby.

Along with this there are a number of other bonuses to take advantage of throughout the event. Players will receive 3x Catch XP for any Pokémon caught from 11am to 5pm, and Incense will last 3 hours when activated during these hours. A special Community Day box will be in the in-game store offering an Elite Fast TM, 50 Ultra Balls, 5 Lucky Eggs, and 1 Poffin for 1,280 PokéCoins.

The Bravest Bird ticket is already available and will give access to a Special Research story (see the link for details). A Timed Research will also be available to all players, we will provide more details in our guide once it is available. Exclusive Field Research tasks will also be rewarded from Poké Stops during the event, so watch for those. As you spin those Stops you may get 2km eggs which can contain Fletchling as well.

Finally, evolving Fletchling to Talonflame during the event will give you an exclusive move, see more below.

What is the Fletchling Community Day Exclusive Move, is it Worth Evolving

Evolving Fletchling into Fletchinder and eventually Talonflame will result in a Talonflame that knows Incinerate as their fast attack. Is it worth evolving all your Pokémon during this time just for this move? Likely not.

If your focus in Pokémon GO is PvE raids and battles then Talonflame is almost never an ideal choice, whether they have Incinerate or not. But for those who play a lot of PvP in the GO Battle League there are some opportunities for use. Great League and Ultra League offer some chances where Talonflame would be useful, depending on your team makeup.

They’ll likely never make the top of our usual charts, but if you’re looking for a solid Fire type fast attack and Talonflame works well with your other team members then it would be worth evolving a few just to have the choice. This is esepcially true if you can get Flame Charge as the Charged attack. This boosts Talonflame’s attack stat so you can end up in a great situation if you can last a while and get a few Charged attacks in.

And that’s our Pokémon GO Fletchling Community Day guide with everything you need to know about the event.