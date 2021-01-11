Pokémon GO Great League – Best Pokémon for your Team (January 2021)

After a week of all leagues being available to players in GO Battle League Season 6 it’s now time once again to restart the cycle. We’ve reached the midway point of the season, so now we go through each league one more time before concluding with another big event. Starting over might not be fun, but it means everything gets a good shakeup. And with Great League making a return, the meta should really be interesting in 2021. To help, here’s our choices for the best Pokémon for your team in Pokémon GO Great League for January 2021.

The Best Pokémon for Great League in January 2021

Listed below are some of our recommendations for the best Pokémon you can use in GO Battle League Season 6 for Great League in January 2021. Of course, teams should always be changed based on the current meta, which is always fluctuating. So what we recommend is to choose one or two Pokémon to build your team around, then look for holes you might need to fill in your type matchup. To help, you may need to reference the Pokémon GO type chart.

Battles in GO Battle League consist of two trainers with three Pokémon a piece. Your lead Pokémon might be the most important, since changing to others requires a long cool down. So if your at a disadvantage you will either have to swap quickly, allowing your opponent to adjust as well, or you’ll take a lot of damage. Many of the tankier Pokémon below work well as leads to prevent this. Once you have chosen one or two you can search the chart for Pokémon types that fill any gaps or go with whatever you have powered up, depending on your Stardust cache.

So, check out the best Pokémon for your Great League team in GO Battle League season 6 for January 2021 right here. And keep in mind, if you have a Shadow version with the right moveset, they will almost always be the preferred option over a regular Pokémon.

Pokémon Type Fast Attack Charged Attack Strong Against Weak to Azumarill Water and Fairy Bubble Ice Beam or Play Rough Dargon, Water, Ice, Fire, Fighting, Dark, Bug Electric, Grass, Poison Galarian Stunfisk Ground and Steel Mud Shot Rock Slide or Earthquake Poison, Rock, Electric, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Fire, Ground, Water Altaria Dragon and Flying Dragon Breath Sky Attack Ground, Grass, Water, Fire, Fighting, Bug Ice, Dragon, Fairy, Rock Swampert Water and Ground Mud Shot Hydro Cannon Steel, Rock, Poison, Fire, Electric Grass Skarmory Steel and Flying Air Slash Brave Bird or Sky Attack Poison, Grass, Bug, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Ground, Flying, Fairy, Dragon Electric, Fire Deoxys (Defense) Psychic Counter Psycho Boost or Rock Slide Psychic, Fighting Bug, Dark, Ghost Machamp Fighting Counter Dynamic Punch or Close Combat Rock, Dark, Bug Fairy, Flying, Psychic Venusaur Grass and Poison Vine Whip Frenzy Plant Grass, Water, Fighting, Fairy, Electric Fire, Flying, Ice, Psychic Scrafty Dark and Fighting Counter Foul Play Dark, Rock, Psychic, Ghost Fairy, Fighting, Flying Registeel Steel Lock On Focus Blast or Flash Cannon Poison, Steel, Rock, Psychic, Normal, Ice, Grass, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Fire, Ground

Hopefully this guide for the best Great League Pokémon in January 2021 leads you to victory!