Niantic really loves surprises it seems, and today came another big one. While the new integration between Pokémon GO and Pokémon Home was a great thing for players, the celebration hasn’t stopped there. Various bonuses have been happening since that announcement, and today sees a new event to fully appreciate the big changes in the game. And along with the overall Pokémon GO HOME event comes a brand new timed research. To break it all down, including how to complete it and what are the rewards, here’s our Pokémon GO HOME Timed Research guide.

When is the Pokémon GO HOME Timed Research Available

The Pokémon GO HOME event begins on Tuesday, November 17th at 8am your local time. It will last until November 23rd at 10pm, and the Timed Research will stick to this schedule as well. This gives you five full days to complete it, which should be plenty. It’s not the toughest research the game has thrown at players, and the rewards aren’t stellar either so don’t be too concerned if you’re busy and can’t get the time in. Since this is based on local time players across the globe are starting to get access to the Pokémon GO HOME Timed Research and are reporting what the steps and rewards are. We’ve listed them below and will update as more are revealed, but it’s clear that there are just four stages, including the final “claim” steps.

Pokémon GO HOME Timed Research Steps and Rewards

Stage 1

Transfer 5 Poké mon – 10 Poké Balls

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Nidoran (female) encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon – 3 Razz Berry

Rewards – 20 Mega Pidgeot Energy, Slowpoke encounter, and 500 Stardust

Stage 2

Evolve 3 Pokémon – 20 Poké Balls

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Nidoran (male) encounter

Catch 20 Pokémon – 3 Pinap Berry

Rewards – 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy, Ponyta encounter, and 1,000 Stardust

Stage 3

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon – 15 Great Balls

Win 2 Raids – Litwick encounter

Catch 30 Poké mon – Slowpoke encounter

Rewards – 50 Mega Pidgeot Energy, Gible encounter, and 1,000 Stardust

Stage 4

Claim Reward – 10 Mega Pidgeot Energy

Claim Reward – 10 Mega Pidgeot Energy

Claim Reward – 10 Mega Pidgeot Energy

Rewards – 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy, Gible encounter, and 1,000 Stardust

So that’s our Pokémon GO HOME Timed Research guide, showing you how to complete it, all the steps and rewards for the event.