Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (February 2021)

Every new month gives Pokémon GO players a good reason to defeat the Team GO Rocket Leaders, but February 2021 is a bit special. Right out of the gate trainers have a mission to defeat them and it feels like even more will come some time later. So there’s a lot of people that need to know how to beat them. While few changes have happened recently, there could be more ahead. So we’re breaking down how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in Pokémon GO for February 2021.
How to Beat Team GO Rocket Leaders
Below you’ll find all the best counters against Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra’s teams for February 2021. While it hasn’t changed lately, there are chances for a mix up, so check back for any updates when they happen. Before you dive into the counters though, there’s some key tips and tricks for how to beat the Team GO Rocket Leaders that are important no matter what Pokémon they are using. We explain those in this secion, so skip ahead if you don’t need them.
To start, let’s explain the starter Pokémon on your team. Unintuitively, it shouldn’t be the best counter against their first Pokémon. If you set it that way then the battle begins immediately, but if you change it up you get some free attacks. Whenever you switch Pokémon Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra will pause for two hits, letting you deal damage and charge your charged attack for free. So put your actual leader in the second or third spot and swap to them immediately to start at an advantage.
Likewise, the Team GO Rocket Leader will pause when you use that charged attack, letting you chain them effectively and charge at the same time. So wielding these two elements you can get a lot of energy for your attack while dealing extra damage. In a pinch, swap Pokémon to buy yourself some time.
And while you’re doing this, keep in mind that Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra will shield on your first two charged attacks. You can use this to burn off their shields by selecting a Pokémon that has a very fast charged attack, signified by the bar size on the Pokémon screen. Two bars are best, and the lower the damage the charged attack does the faster it will charge up. So try to look for starters that can burn those shields quickly.
How to Beat Arlo – February 2021
Arlo will kick off the battle with Growlithe, which is a weak Fire type Pokémon, giving you a lot of counters to choose from.
Round 1
Growlithe Counters
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker
Round 2
Next up is either Blastoise, Charizard, or Steelix.
Blastoise Counters
- Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Wild Charge
- Chesnaught with Vine Whip and Solar Beam
- Dialga with Dragon Breath and Thunder
- Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
Charizard Counters
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
Steelix Counters
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Round 3
Dragonite, Salamence, or Scizor will come at you next, so here’s some counters but by then you likely are either on the verge of victory or defeat.
Dragonite Counters
- Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor
- Regice with Lockwithon and Blizzard
- Alolan Sandslash with Powder Snow and Ice Punch
- Suicune with Ice Fang and Ice Beam
Salamence Counters
- Tyranitar with Smack Down and Crunch
- Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Regirock with Lock-On and Stone Edge
- Suicune with Ice Fang and Ice Beam
Scizor Counters
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Stone Edge
- Blaziken with Counter and Blaze Kick
- Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack
And that’s how to beat Arlo with the best counters. You’ll find how to beat Cliff and Sieraa below.
How to Beat Cliff – February 2021
Cliff’s first Pokémon will be Omanyte who is weak to grass attacks.
Round 1
Omanyte Counters
- Leafeon with Razor Leaf and Last Resort
- Leavanny with Razor Leaf and Silver Wind
- Bellossom with Bullet Seed and Leaf Blade
- Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Leaf Blade
Round 2
Electivire, Machamp, or Onix will come next, making your counter choice tougher.
Electivire Counters
- Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Earthquake
- Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Landorus with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake
Machamp Counters
- Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike
- Lugia with Extrasensory and Sky Attack
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird
- Cresselia with Psycho Cut and Moonblast
Onix Counters
- Chesnaught with Vine Whip and Superpower
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Surf
- Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Flash Cannon
- Excadrill with Mud Shot and Drill Run
Round 3
Cliff’s final Pokémon will be Swampert, Torterra, or Tyranitar.
Swampert Counters
- Roserade with Razor Leaf and Grass Knot
- Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam
- Alolan Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam
- Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
Torterra Counters
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird
- Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack
- Reshiram with Dragon Breath and Overheat
- Regice with Lock-On and Blizzard
Tyranitar Counters
- Hariyama with Counter and Superpower
- Machamp with Karate Chop and Close Combat
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Heracross with Counter and Close Combat
So that’s how to beat Cliff using the best counters in Pokémon GO. For Sierra, keep reading below.
How to Beat Sierra – February 2021
Sierra’s February 2021 lineup is one of her easiest, but she still presents a real challenge if you don’t have solid counters.
Round 1
Drowzee Counters
- Tyranitar with Bite and Fire Blast Crunch
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Ominous Wind
- Bisharp with Snarl and Dragon Pulse
- Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse
Round 2
Next up will be Exeggutor, Lapras, or Sharpedo will be your next foe. Lapras is certainly the toughest thanks to his solid defense, so prepare for the worst here.
Exeggutor Counters
- Genesect with Fury Cutter and X Scissor
- Escavalier with Bug Bite and Megahorn
- Scizor with Fury Cutter and X Scissor
- Yanmega with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
Lapras Counters
- Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor
- Lucario with Counter and Power Up Punch
- Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Rock Slide
- Palkia with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor
Sharpedo Counters
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Lucario with Counter and Super Power
- Machamp with Counter and Close Combat
- Raikou with Volt Switch and Wild Charge
Round 3
For her final Pokémon you will face either Alakazam, Houndoom, or Shiftry.
Alakazam Counters
- Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse
- Bisharp with Snarl and Dark Pulse
- Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch
- Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse
Houndoom Counters
- Hariyama with Counter and Superpower
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Superpower
- Haxorus with Counter and Surf
Shiftry Counters
- Genesect with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Pinsir with Fury Cutter and Superpower
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird
how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in February 2021 in Pokémon GO. Things can change if there is a mixup, so check back for any updates.