Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (February 2021)

Every new month gives Pokémon GO players a good reason to defeat the Team GO Rocket Leaders, but February 2021 is a bit special. Right out of the gate trainers have a mission to defeat them and it feels like even more will come some time later. So there’s a lot of people that need to know how to beat them. While few changes have happened recently, there could be more ahead. So we’re breaking down how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in Pokémon GO for February 2021.

How to Beat Team GO Rocket Leaders

Below you’ll find all the best counters against Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra’s teams for February 2021. While it hasn’t changed lately, there are chances for a mix up, so check back for any updates when they happen. Before you dive into the counters though, there’s some key tips and tricks for how to beat the Team GO Rocket Leaders that are important no matter what Pokémon they are using. We explain those in this secion, so skip ahead if you don’t need them.

To start, let’s explain the starter Pokémon on your team. Unintuitively, it shouldn’t be the best counter against their first Pokémon. If you set it that way then the battle begins immediately, but if you change it up you get some free attacks. Whenever you switch Pokémon Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra will pause for two hits, letting you deal damage and charge your charged attack for free. So put your actual leader in the second or third spot and swap to them immediately to start at an advantage.

Likewise, the Team GO Rocket Leader will pause when you use that charged attack, letting you chain them effectively and charge at the same time. So wielding these two elements you can get a lot of energy for your attack while dealing extra damage. In a pinch, swap Pokémon to buy yourself some time.

And while you’re doing this, keep in mind that Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra will shield on your first two charged attacks. You can use this to burn off their shields by selecting a Pokémon that has a very fast charged attack, signified by the bar size on the Pokémon screen. Two bars are best, and the lower the damage the charged attack does the faster it will charge up. So try to look for starters that can burn those shields quickly.

How to Beat Arlo – February 2021

Arlo will kick off the battle with Growlithe, which is a weak Fire type Pokémon, giving you a lot of counters to choose from.

Round 1

Growlithe Counters

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker

Round 2

Next up is either Blastoise, Charizard, or Steelix.

Blastoise Counters

Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Wild Charge

Chesnaught with Vine Whip and Solar Beam

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Thunder

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Charizard Counters

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Steelix Counters

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Round 3

Dragonite, Salamence, or Scizor will come at you next, so here’s some counters but by then you likely are either on the verge of victory or defeat.

Dragonite Counters

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Regice with Lockwithon and Blizzard

Alolan Sandslash with Powder Snow and Ice Punch

Suicune with Ice Fang and Ice Beam

Salamence Counters

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Crunch

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Regirock with Lock-On and Stone Edge

Suicune with Ice Fang and Ice Beam

Scizor Counters

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

Heatran with Fire Spin and Stone Edge

Blaziken with Counter and Blaze Kick

Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack

And that’s how to beat Arlo with the best counters. You’ll find how to beat Cliff and Sieraa below.

How to Beat Cliff – February 2021

Cliff’s first Pokémon will be Omanyte who is weak to grass attacks.

Round 1

Omanyte Counters

Leafeon with Razor Leaf and Last Resort

Leavanny with Razor Leaf and Silver Wind

Bellossom with Bullet Seed and Leaf Blade

Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Leaf Blade

Round 2

Electivire, Machamp, or Onix will come next, making your counter choice tougher.

Electivire Counters

Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Landorus with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Machamp Counters

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Lugia with Extrasensory and Sky Attack

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

Cresselia with Psycho Cut and Moonblast

Onix Counters

Chesnaught with Vine Whip and Superpower

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Surf

Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Flash Cannon

Excadrill with Mud Shot and Drill Run

Round 3

Cliff’s final Pokémon will be Swampert, Torterra, or Tyranitar.

Swampert Counters

Roserade with Razor Leaf and Grass Knot

Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

Alolan Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Torterra Counters

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack

Reshiram with Dragon Breath and Overheat

Regice with Lock-On and Blizzard

Tyranitar Counters

Hariyama with Counter and Superpower

Machamp with Karate Chop and Close Combat

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Heracross with Counter and Close Combat

So that’s how to beat Cliff using the best counters in Pokémon GO. For Sierra, keep reading below.

How to Beat Sierra – February 2021

Sierra’s February 2021 lineup is one of her easiest, but she still presents a real challenge if you don’t have solid counters.

Round 1

Drowzee Counters

Tyranitar with Bite and Fire Blast Crunch

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Ominous Wind

Bisharp with Snarl and Dragon Pulse

Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Round 2

Next up will be Exeggutor, Lapras, or Sharpedo will be your next foe. Lapras is certainly the toughest thanks to his solid defense, so prepare for the worst here.

Exeggutor Counters

Genesect with Fury Cutter and X Scissor

Escavalier with Bug Bite and Megahorn

Scizor with Fury Cutter and X Scissor

Yanmega with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Lapras Counters

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Lucario with Counter and Power Up Punch

Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Rock Slide

Palkia with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Sharpedo Counters

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Lucario with Counter and Super Power

Machamp with Counter and Close Combat

Raikou with Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Round 3

For her final Pokémon you will face either Alakazam, Houndoom, or Shiftry.

Alakazam Counters

Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Bisharp with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Houndoom Counters

Hariyama with Counter and Superpower

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Superpower

Haxorus with Counter and Surf

Shiftry Counters

Genesect with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Pinsir with Fury Cutter and Superpower

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in February 2021 in Pokémon GO. Things can change if there is a mixup, so check back for any updates.