Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (October 2020)

The October 2020 update is out in Pokémon GO and the Team GO Rocket leaders all have new teams you need to take on. You’ll fight them a few times, but the main objective is completing the Special Research which culminates in a battle with the leaders and finally Giovanni. If you’ve fought these guys enough then you might already know the best ways to beat them, but with new teams come new counters. So here’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in Pokémon GO after the October 2020 update.

But first, here’s a few general tips that help with all three battles. With Team GO Rocket leaders just know that there are two things you should always keep in mind. Switching Pokémon or using a charge attack make them delay their attacks, giving you a chance to get more damage and charge attack power at no risk. And they will use up their two shields on the first two charge attacks you deliver. So always try to put you actual first Pokémon in the second or third slot and switch to them right away to get some extra time to attack. And that character should have a very quick charge attack to drain those shields and start delivering lots of damage in the later rounds. So, now onto the best counters against Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra.

How to Beat Arlo

Arlo may change up his second and third Pokémon, but his first will always be Growlithe. This fire type character is pretty easy to counter using either water, ground or rock. Here’s the best counters against Growlithe:

Gwolithe Counters (weak to Ground, Rock, and Water)

Regirock with Lock On and Stone Edge

Golem with Mud Shot and Rock Blast

Omastar with Mud Shot and Rock Slide

Swampert with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon

Now for the second character Arlo can use either Blastoise, Charizard, or Steelix. Let’s break those down one at a time…

Blastoise Counters (weak to Electric and Grass)

Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Leaf Blade

Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Leafeon with Quick Attack and Leaf Blade

Hydreigon with Dragon Breath and Dark Pulse

Charizard Counters (weak to Electric, Rock, and Water)

Regirock with Lock On and Stone Edge

Golem with Rock Throw and Rock Blast

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Ancient Power

Giratina with Shadow Claw and Ancient Power

Steelix Counters (weak to Ground, Fighting, Fire, and Water)

Heatran with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Excadrill with Mud Slap and Drill Run

Entei with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Swampert with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon

Next up you will either fight Dragonite, Salamence, or Scizor. Each has unique counters that work best so here they are…

Dragonite Counters (weak to Dragon, Fairy, Ice, and Rock)

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Regice with Lockwithon and Blizzard

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Salamence Counters (weak to Dragon, Fairy, and Ice)

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Crunch

Regice with Lockwithon and Blizzard

Giratina with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Scizor Counters (weak to Fire)

Blaziken with Counter and Blaze Kick

Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Entei with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Typhlosion with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

So that’s how to beat Arlo in Pokémon GO, but what if you get one of his teammates? Here’s the best counters for Cliff.

How to Beat Cliff

Cliff will always start out with Omanyte before moving on to either Electivire, Machamp, or Onix. Finally he’ll throw out either Swampert, Toterra, or Tyranitar as his final combatant. We’ve got the best counters for each, so let’s break them down…

Omanyte Counters (weak to Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Ground)

Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Roserade with Razor Leaf and Grass Knot

Ludicolo with Razor Leaf and Energy Ball

Moving into the second round you’ll need to determine which Pokémon he has by entering battle and fleeing if it’s too tough, or trying for a counter against a few options. Here’s all you should choose from.

Electivire Counters (weak to Ground)

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Sand Tomb

Giratina with Dragon Breath and Ancient Power

Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Stone Edge

Flygon with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Machamp Counters (weak to Flying and Psychic)

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Lugia with Extrasensory and Sky Attack

Togekiss with Charm and Aerial Ace

Giratina with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Onix Counters (weak to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel, and Water)

Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Kyogre with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Empoleon with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

And for his final fighter here are the best counters.

Swampert Counters (weak to Grass)

Leafeon with Quick Attack and Leaf Blade

Roserade with Razor Leaf and Grass Knot

Meganium with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Torterra Counters (weak to Bug, Ice, Fire, and Flying)

Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack

Articuno with Ice Shard and Ice Beam

Heatran with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Entei with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Tyranitar Counters (weak to Fighting, Ground, Fairy, Steel, Grass, Bug, and Water)

Lucario with Counter and Power Up Punch

Heracross with Counter and Close Combat

Machamp with Counter and Cross Chop

Virizion with Quick Attack and Close Combat

How to Beat Sierra

Typically the toughest Team GO Rocket leader due to using Lapras as her starting fighter, Sierra has been mixed up more than the others and is a totally different fight now. She’ll always start out with Drowzee now, making for a much easier fight. Here’s his best counters.

Drowzee Counters (weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost)

Tyranitar with Bite and Fire Blast Crunch

Giratina with Shadow Claw and Ominous Wind

Hydreigon with Bite and Dragon Pulse

Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse

For the second Pokémon Sierra will use either Exeggutor, Lapras, or Sharpedo so you could have a tough fight ahead here. But to help, here’s all the best counters against them.

Exeggutor Counters (weak to Dark, Ice, Bug, Fire, Flying, Poison, and Ghost)

Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Genesect with Fury Cutter and X Scissor

Escavalier with Bug Bite and Megahorn

Scizor with Fury Cutter and X Scissor

Lapras Counters (weak to Fighting, Grass, Electric, and Rock)

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Lucario with Counter and Power Up Punch

Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Rock Slide

Regice with Lock On and Focus Blast

Sharpedo Counters (weak to Fighting, Bug, Grass, Fairy, and Electric)

Lucario with Counter and Super Power

Machamp with Counter and Close Combat

Raikou with Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Zap Cannon

Finally she’ll use either Alakazam, Houndoom, or Shiftry.

Alakazam Counters (weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost)

Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Hydreigon with Mud Shot and Power Up Punch

Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Houndoom Counters (weak to Fighting, Ground, Water, and Rock)

Swampert with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon

Poliwrath with Mud Shot and Power Up Punch

Machamp with Counter and Cross Chop

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shiftry Counters (weak to Fighting, Ice, Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug, and Fairy)

Togekiss with Charm and Ancient Power

Ho-Oh with Hidden Power and Brave Bird

Yanmega with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

So that’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in Pokémon GO using the best counters after the October 2020 update.