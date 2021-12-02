Pokemon GO How to Beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra (December 2021)

The best counters against Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in October 2021

December 1st, 2021 by C.J. Keller

team-rocket-leaders

Team GO Rocket Leaders Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra are back in October 2021 for Pokemon GO and players will be able to battle against these tough opponents all month long.  If you want to get up to speed on everything you need to know for how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in Pokemon GO.

How to Beat the Team GO Rocket Leaders

As always counters are going to be very important when fighting the Rocket Leaders, but there is some other strategy that you should know as well.  These important tips for how to beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra will help you regardless of which Pokemon they are using or you are using.  As a rule of thumb you should always put your lead Pokemon in the second or third slot, then swap to them immediately.  This will make the Team GO Rocket Leaders pause their attacks and you can get some free hits in.  By doing this correctly right when the battle begins you get some quick damage and charge up your Charge Attack.  The second big tip to beat the Team Go Rocket Leaders is to use the aforementioned Charged Attack.  Charged Attacks used at the beginning of this fight in quick succession can take down the shields for Arlo, Cliff and Sierra.

Using those two tips + the correct counters for the Team Go Rocket Leaders and you should have no problem beat them.  Now let’s get into the best counters for Arlo, Cliff and Sierra for December 2021.

How to Beat Arlo – December 2021

arlo-counters

Arlo’s December 2021 team starts with Gligar

Round 1

Gligar Counters

  • Heatran with Fire Spin and Fire Blast
  • Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire
  • Giratina (Altered) with Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw
  • Lugia with Extrasensory and Sky Attack

Round 2

Cradily, Lapras, or Mawile will be next for Arlo.

Cradily Counters

  • Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
  • Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
  • Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mawile Counters

  • Moltres
  • Heatran
  • Entei

Lapras Counters

  • Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor
  • Lucario with Counter and Power Up Punch
  • Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Rock Slide
  • Regice with Lock On and Focus Blast

Round 3

Gardevoir, Snorlax, or Scizor will be Arlo’s last Pokémon in December 2021.

Gardevoir Counters

  • Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
  • Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head
  • Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
  • Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Snorlax Counters

  • Lucario with Counter and Aura Shere
  • Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • SirFetchd with Counter and Close Combat

Scizor Counters

  • Heatran with Fire Spin and Iron Head
  • Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird
  • Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat
  • Charizard with Ember and Dragon Claw

And that’s how to beat Arlo in Pokémon GO for December 2021.

cliff-counters

How to Beat Cliff – December 2021

Grimer will be your first foe when battling Cliff.

Round 1

Grimer Counters

  • Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike
  • Alakazam with Confusion and Future Sight
  • Espeon with Confusion and Psychic

Round 2

Cliff’s December 2021 team uses Venusaur, Machamp, Crobat.

Venusaur Counters

  • Mewtwo
  • Ho-Oh
  • Moltres

Machamp Counters

  • Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike
  • Lugia with Extrasensory and Sky Attack
  • Togekiss with Charm and Aerial Ace
  • Giratina with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Crobat Counters

  • Tyranitar with Smack Down and Crunch
  • Regirock with Lock-On and Stone Edge
  • Rhyperior with Smack Down and Surf
  • Alolan Golem with Volt Switch and Rock Blast

Round 3

Finally Cliff will use either Tyranitar, Charizard, Arcanine.

Tyranitar Counters

  • Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
  • Machamp with Karate Chop and Close Combat
  • Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Hariyama with Counter and Superpower

Charizard Counters

  • Regirock with Lock On and Stone Edge
  • Golem with Rock Throw and Rock Blast
  • Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Ancient Power
  • Giratina with Shadow Claw and Ancient Power

Arcanine Counters

  • Kyogre
  • Machamp
  • Terrakion

And that’s how to beat Cliff in Pokémon GO for December 2021. Next you’ll find out how to beat Sierra.

sierra-counters

How to Beat Sierra – December 2021

Sierra keeps giving you a chance at Shiny Nidoran for December 2021.

Round 1

Nidoran Counters

  • Charizard
  • Garchomp
  • Rhyperior

Round 2

Slowbro, Vileplume, Beedril will come up next for Sierra.

Slowbro Counters

  • Giratina
  • Yvetal
  • Dialga

Vileplume Counters

  • Heatran with Fire Spin and Iron Head
  • Dialga with Dragon Breath and Iron Head
  • Genesect with Fury Cutter and Techno Blast Burn or X-Scissor
  • Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Beedrill Counters

  • Charizard
  • Ho-Oh
  • Rhyperior

Round 3

Finally Sierra will use either Houndoom, Marowak, Nidoqueen.

Houndoom Counters

  • Omastar with Mud Shot and Rock Slide
  • Swampert with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon
  • Regirock with Lock-On and Stone Edge
  • Samurott with fury Cutter and Hydro Cannon

Marowak Counters

  • Gyarados
  • Mamoswine
  • Kyogre

Nidoqueen Counters

  • Mewtwo
  • Kyogre
  • Garchomp

And that’s everything you need to know when it comes the Team Rocket Leaders and how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra with the best counter in Pokemon GO for December 2021.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2021

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Pokemon GO – How to Beat Giovanni (December 2021)
How to Find the Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni There are two main steps you need to complete before you...
Attack of the Fanboy
Hoopa Unbound Pokémon GO How to Get Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon Go
Attack of the Fanboy
Beldum Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour Pokémon Go Beldum Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny Beldum, Schedule, Bonuses
Bag a Beldum before the month is out in Pokémon GO
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Go Ed Sheeran event cover image. Pokemon Go Ed Sheeran Event: Spawns, Performance, Avatar Items, and More
Pokemon Go has a new event in town...
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – December 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (December 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy