Pokemon GO How to Beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra (December 2021)

Team GO Rocket Leaders Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra are back in October 2021 for Pokemon GO and players will be able to battle against these tough opponents all month long. If you want to get up to speed on everything you need to know for how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in Pokemon GO.
How to Beat the Team GO Rocket Leaders
As always counters are going to be very important when fighting the Rocket Leaders, but there is some other strategy that you should know as well. These important tips for how to beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra will help you regardless of which Pokemon they are using or you are using. As a rule of thumb you should always put your lead Pokemon in the second or third slot, then swap to them immediately. This will make the Team GO Rocket Leaders pause their attacks and you can get some free hits in. By doing this correctly right when the battle begins you get some quick damage and charge up your Charge Attack. The second big tip to beat the Team Go Rocket Leaders is to use the aforementioned Charged Attack. Charged Attacks used at the beginning of this fight in quick succession can take down the shields for Arlo, Cliff and Sierra.
Using those two tips + the correct counters for the Team Go Rocket Leaders and you should have no problem beat them. Now let’s get into the best counters for Arlo, Cliff and Sierra for December 2021.
How to Beat Arlo – December 2021
Arlo’s December 2021 team starts with Gligar
Round 1
Gligar Counters
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Fire Blast
- Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire
- Giratina (Altered) with Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw
- Lugia with Extrasensory and Sky Attack
Round 2
Cradily, Lapras, or Mawile will be next for Arlo.
Cradily Counters
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Mawile Counters
- Moltres
- Heatran
- Entei
Lapras Counters
- Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor
- Lucario with Counter and Power Up Punch
- Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Rock Slide
- Regice with Lock On and Focus Blast
Round 3
Gardevoir, Snorlax, or Scizor will be Arlo’s last Pokémon in December 2021.
Gardevoir Counters
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
Snorlax Counters
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Shere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- SirFetchd with Counter and Close Combat
Scizor Counters
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Iron Head
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Charizard with Ember and Dragon Claw
And that’s how to beat Arlo in Pokémon GO for December 2021.
How to Beat Cliff – December 2021
Grimer will be your first foe when battling Cliff.
Round 1
Grimer Counters
- Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike
- Alakazam with Confusion and Future Sight
- Espeon with Confusion and Psychic
Round 2
Cliff’s December 2021 team uses Venusaur, Machamp, Crobat.
Venusaur Counters
- Mewtwo
- Ho-Oh
- Moltres
Machamp Counters
- Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike
- Lugia with Extrasensory and Sky Attack
- Togekiss with Charm and Aerial Ace
- Giratina with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
Crobat Counters
- Tyranitar with Smack Down and Crunch
- Regirock with Lock-On and Stone Edge
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Surf
- Alolan Golem with Volt Switch and Rock Blast
Round 3
Finally Cliff will use either Tyranitar, Charizard, Arcanine.
Tyranitar Counters
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Machamp with Karate Chop and Close Combat
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Hariyama with Counter and Superpower
Charizard Counters
- Regirock with Lock On and Stone Edge
- Golem with Rock Throw and Rock Blast
- Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Ancient Power
- Giratina with Shadow Claw and Ancient Power
Arcanine Counters
- Kyogre
- Machamp
- Terrakion
And that’s how to beat Cliff in Pokémon GO for December 2021. Next you’ll find out how to beat Sierra.
How to Beat Sierra – December 2021
Sierra keeps giving you a chance at Shiny Nidoran for December 2021.
Round 1
Nidoran Counters
- Charizard
- Garchomp
- Rhyperior
Round 2
Slowbro, Vileplume, Beedril will come up next for Sierra.
Slowbro Counters
- Giratina
- Yvetal
- Dialga
Vileplume Counters
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Iron Head
- Dialga with Dragon Breath and Iron Head
- Genesect with Fury Cutter and Techno Blast Burn or X-Scissor
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
Beedrill Counters
- Charizard
- Ho-Oh
- Rhyperior
Round 3
Finally Sierra will use either Houndoom, Marowak, Nidoqueen.
Houndoom Counters
- Omastar with Mud Shot and Rock Slide
- Swampert with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon
- Regirock with Lock-On and Stone Edge
- Samurott with fury Cutter and Hydro Cannon
Marowak Counters
- Gyarados
- Mamoswine
- Kyogre
Nidoqueen Counters
- Mewtwo
- Kyogre
- Garchomp
And that’s everything you need to know when it comes the Team Rocket Leaders and how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra with the best counter in Pokemon GO for December 2021.
- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2021