Pokemon GO How to Beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra (December 2021)

Team GO Rocket Leaders Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra are back in October 2021 for Pokemon GO and players will be able to battle against these tough opponents all month long. If you want to get up to speed on everything you need to know for how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in Pokemon GO.

How to Beat the Team GO Rocket Leaders

As always counters are going to be very important when fighting the Rocket Leaders, but there is some other strategy that you should know as well. These important tips for how to beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra will help you regardless of which Pokemon they are using or you are using. As a rule of thumb you should always put your lead Pokemon in the second or third slot, then swap to them immediately. This will make the Team GO Rocket Leaders pause their attacks and you can get some free hits in. By doing this correctly right when the battle begins you get some quick damage and charge up your Charge Attack. The second big tip to beat the Team Go Rocket Leaders is to use the aforementioned Charged Attack. Charged Attacks used at the beginning of this fight in quick succession can take down the shields for Arlo, Cliff and Sierra.

Using those two tips + the correct counters for the Team Go Rocket Leaders and you should have no problem beat them. Now let’s get into the best counters for Arlo, Cliff and Sierra for December 2021.

How to Beat Arlo – December 2021

Arlo’s December 2021 team starts with Gligar

Round 1

Gligar Counters

Heatran with Fire Spin and Fire Blast

Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire

Giratina (Altered) with Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw

Lugia with Extrasensory and Sky Attack

Round 2

Cradily, Lapras, or Mawile will be next for Arlo.

Cradily Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mawile Counters

Moltres

Heatran

Entei

Lapras Counters

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Lucario with Counter and Power Up Punch

Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Rock Slide

Regice with Lock On and Focus Blast

Round 3

Gardevoir, Snorlax, or Scizor will be Arlo’s last Pokémon in December 2021.

Gardevoir Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Snorlax Counters

Lucario with Counter and Aura Shere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

SirFetchd with Counter and Close Combat

Scizor Counters

Heatran with Fire Spin and Iron Head

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Charizard with Ember and Dragon Claw

And that’s how to beat Arlo in Pokémon GO for December 2021.

How to Beat Cliff – December 2021

Grimer will be your first foe when battling Cliff.

Round 1

Grimer Counters

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Alakazam with Confusion and Future Sight

Espeon with Confusion and Psychic

Round 2

Cliff’s December 2021 team uses Venusaur, Machamp, Crobat.

Venusaur Counters

Mewtwo

Ho-Oh

Moltres

Machamp Counters

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Lugia with Extrasensory and Sky Attack

Togekiss with Charm and Aerial Ace

Giratina with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Crobat Counters

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Crunch

Regirock with Lock-On and Stone Edge

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Surf

Alolan Golem with Volt Switch and Rock Blast

Round 3

Finally Cliff will use either Tyranitar, Charizard, Arcanine.

Tyranitar Counters

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Machamp with Karate Chop and Close Combat

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Hariyama with Counter and Superpower

Charizard Counters

Regirock with Lock On and Stone Edge

Golem with Rock Throw and Rock Blast

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Ancient Power

Giratina with Shadow Claw and Ancient Power

Arcanine Counters

Kyogre

Machamp

Terrakion

And that’s how to beat Cliff in Pokémon GO for December 2021. Next you’ll find out how to beat Sierra.

How to Beat Sierra – December 2021

Sierra keeps giving you a chance at Shiny Nidoran for December 2021.

Round 1

Nidoran Counters

Charizard

Garchomp

Rhyperior

Round 2

Slowbro, Vileplume, Beedril will come up next for Sierra.

Slowbro Counters

Giratina

Yvetal

Dialga

Vileplume Counters

Heatran with Fire Spin and Iron Head

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Iron Head

Genesect with Fury Cutter and Techno Blast Burn or X-Scissor

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Beedrill Counters

Charizard

Ho-Oh

Rhyperior

Round 3

Finally Sierra will use either Houndoom, Marowak, Nidoqueen.

Houndoom Counters

Omastar with Mud Shot and Rock Slide

Swampert with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon

Regirock with Lock-On and Stone Edge

Samurott with fury Cutter and Hydro Cannon

Marowak Counters

Gyarados

Mamoswine

Kyogre

Nidoqueen Counters

Mewtwo

Kyogre

Garchomp

And that’s everything you need to know when it comes the Team Rocket Leaders and how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra with the best counter in Pokemon GO for December 2021.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2021