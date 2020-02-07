Pokémon GO – How to Beat Sierra (Early 2020 Update)

One of the toughest challenges in Pokémon GO is battling against Giovanni’s minions in Team GO Rocket. The grunts can be difficult enough, but it’s the leaders where many trainers fall flat. These bosses feature rotating teams of ultra powerful characters, leaving many to wonder what counters they can use to defeat them. We previously broke down the late 2019 team that arrived around the holidays, but a new team has emerged requiring a whole new update. Here’s how to beat Sierra in Pokémon GO focusing on her early 2020 updated team.

How to Beat Sierra

As we explained before, one easy trick to getting in a lot of damage right out of the gate is to have your second or third counter Pokémon in the first slot. When the battle first starts up you’ll want to immediately swap them for your real counter. This will give you an opening as Sierra hesitates to initiate combat again, letting you get some free hits in before the real fight begins. With that out of the way, here’s the counters for all three stages.

In the first stage Sierra will always use Beldum as of February 2020. With a wide assortment of weaknesses there’s a lot of choices to go with here, so choose from Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blaze Kick, Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse, Flareon with Fire Spin and Overheat, or Entei with Fire Spin and Overheat.

And now things get tougher to decide as Sierra’s second Pokémon can be either Exeggutor, Sharpedo, or Lapras. If it’s Exeggutor then he’s extra weak to bug so go with Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz, Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor, or Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor.

For Sharpedo you can pick from Lucario with Counter and Super Power, Machamp with Counter and Close Combat, Raikou

Volt Switch and Wild Charge, and Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Zap Cannon. If it’s Lapras you can use Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor, Lucario with Counter and Power Up Punch, Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Rock Slide, or Regice with Lock On and Focus Blast.

So for this second group your safest choice, if you don’t know what’s coming, would be Lucario just because he will easily defeat two out of the three.

The final Pokémon you will face off against in Sierra’s team will be either Houndoom, Shiftry, or Alakazam. If she has Houndoom you can counter with Swampert with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon, Poliwrath with Mud Shot and Power Up Punch, Machamp with Counter and Cross Chop, or Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge.

If Sierra is using Shiftry then go with Togekiss with Charm and Ancient Power, Ho-Oh with fire type Hidden Power and Brave Bird, Yanmega with Bug Bite and Ancient Power or Bug Buzz, or Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz. But for Alakazam you should use Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse, Hydreigon with Dragon Breath and Dark Pulse, or Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch.

And that’s how to beat Sierra in Pokémon GO, as of February 2020 based on her updated team.