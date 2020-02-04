Pokèmon GO: How to Beat Tornadus with the Best Counters

It’s the beginning of a new month of Pokèmon GO, which means raids are getting mixed up. Five star, legendary raids are a major component of the experience and the opponents are always changing. Tornadus is entering the fray just as Heatran makes his exit. With this big a shift, it’s time to break everything down so that you can still win these raids. Here’s how to beat Tornadus with the best counters in Pokèmon GO.

How to Beat Tornadus

Tornadus is pretty unique in the Legendary Pokèmon set. This floating green beast is a pure Flying type Pokèmon, meaning Rock, Electric, and Ice are all viable counter types. This means you should already have a few great options open to you, since these are great counters against many other Legendary creatures. But what are the best ones to use? Here’s the very best counters against Tornadus, along with their ideal moveset.

Raikou – Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Magnezone – Spark and Wild Charge

Zapdos – Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Electivire – Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Terrakion – Smack Down and Rock Slide

Mamoswine – Powder Snow and Avalanche

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge and Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche are also great options. And weather can always be an important factor to keep in mind. Windy weather will power up Tornadus, making him tougher to deal with but also more valuable to catch. Check the current weather to see if your counters will be boosted. Snow, Rain, and Partly Cloudy should boost your Ice, Electric, and Rock counters respectively.

How Many Trainers does it Take to Beat Tornadus

In a normal, non-weather boosted state Tornadus can be defeated by three high level trainers, if they follow the counter tips above. With weather and a best friend bonus on your side you can possibly beat him with just two total trainers, but that will still be difficult. Under the usual circumstances of random weather and different levels and CP ranges you’ll probably want to have five trainers or more.

That’s how to beat Tornadus with the best counters in Pokèmon GO.