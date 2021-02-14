Pokémon GO – How to Catch Alomomola (Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge)

The Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day event once again brings with it a Collection Challenge full of rare and tough to find Pokémon. But one is going to give players quite the headache as they explore the world and try to locate it. As an evolved form, Alomomola is only available in certain ways during the event. But you need one to finish the Challenge and get the rewards. So here’s how to catch Alomomola in Pokémon GO for the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge.

How to Catch Alomomola

Catching Alomomola might seem simple, but since they won’t be appearing in the wild your options are much more limited than you expect. Instead you’re reliant on two specific ways to catch them, Field Research and raids. Both are pretty luck based, since you can’t complete research you don’t have access to and raids are entirely random. But we can help, especially with the research part.

If you want to catch Almomola using the Field Research task then you need to watch for the “Win 2 Raids” objective. This will be given to you when spinning Poké Stops, so watch for it to appear in your Field Research menu. Try to make sure you keep a slot open, since if you currently have three tasks you won’t get whatever is being offered by the Stop. Once you see that mission with a Pokémon encounter as the reward you should just complete it during the event to get Almomola. But what if that task is never offered at a Stop near you? Then you have to watch for raids

Alomomola will be available in three star raids all throughout the Valentine’s Day event in Pokémon GO. Either find one near you or get a friend to invite you remotely to one they have access to. Then use any of the below Alomomola counters to win, if you have at least one or two friends with you it should be easy.

Alomomola Counters

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Raikou with Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Solar Beam

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

So go in with your best Electric or Grass attackers and you should be fine. However, the more players you have the easier the battle, so try to bring a few along for the fight. Three star raids can sometimes be handled solo but only with a top tier team of powered up counters.

So that’s how to catch Alomomola in Pokémon GO for the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge.