Pokemon GO How to Catch Hisuian Voltorb – Can it Be Shiny + Event Research & Tasks

As part of a collaboration with the release of Pokemon Legends Arceus, Pokemon GO is releasing the Hisuian version of the Voltorb into the game and trainers now have a high chance of catching one. The Hisuian Voltorb is going to have an increased spawn during a limited time event so this is the first and best chance to add this Pokemon to your collection.

With the Team GO Rocket portion of the Power Plant event ending, Pokemon GO players will now see the Hisuian Voltorb appearing in the wild. The normal version of the Hisuian Voltorb is an Electric/Grass type Pokemon and you can read on to find the exclusive field research and special research introduced during this event.

Hisuian Voltorb Special Research

Catch 10 Pokemon – Normal Voltorb Encounter

Use 10 Berries to help Catch Pokemon – Normal Voltorb Encounter

Give your buddies 3 treats – Normal Voltorb Encounter

Special Research Rewards – Hisuian Voltorb Encounter, Pinap Berry x 3, Razz Berry x 3

Catch 20 Pokemon – Normal Voltorb Encounter

Use 20 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon – Normal Voltorb Encounter

Make 10 Curveball Throws – Normal Voltorb Encounter

Special Research Rewards – Hisuian Voltorb Encounter, Pinap Berry x 3, Razz Berry x 3

Hisuian Voltorb Field Research

Catch 3 Pokemon – Normal Voltorb Encounter, Pokeball x 3

Can Hisuian Voltorb Be Shiny

Unfortunately the Hisuian Voltorb will not have a shiny variant during this event so you’ll need to wait for a future Pokemon GO event to track one down for your collection. For now, you can enjoy hunting down the Hisuian Voltorb in its standard form.