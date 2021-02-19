Pokémon GO – How To Catch Kangaskhan (GO Tour Kanto Event)

While there are many Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO to catch, there are some that can’t just be found anywhere. These are known as regional exclusives, with there being a number of them for certain places in the world. Some of the most sought after are easily the ones from the Kanto region, which have only been able to be gotten elsewhere one other time before. One of these includes the Australian exclusive Kangaskhan and this guide will tell you how to catch Kangaskhan during the Pokemon Go Tour Kanto event that will make the Pokemon available around the world in raids.

How To Catch Kangaskhan (GO Tour Kanto Event)

Below is our guide on how to catch Kangaskhan during the GO Tour Kanto event this weekend. Kangaskhan will be exclusively found in raids worldwide during this event, so making sure you have just the right counters is very important for how to catch him. We have compiled a list of the best Pokémon you can use to try and take down Kangaskhan below.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Hariyama Counter Dynamic Punch SirFetch’d Counter Close Combat Breloom Counter Dynamic Punch Heracross Counter Close Combat

Pokémon GO Kangaskhan Raid Guide

Here’s some frequently asked questions and important tips about Kangaskhan raids in Pokémon GO for February 2021.

When do Kangaskhan Raids Begin and End in February 2021

Kangaskhan will begin appearing in three star raids in Pokémon GO on Saturday, February 20 at 9 am in your local time zone during the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event. They will only be found in these raids through the end of the day when Pokémon GO Fest: Kanto ends at 9 pm local time.

How Many Players are Needed

Considering Kangaskhan is a three star raid, this one shouldn’t be too hard for you to take down. Depending on what level you are and the counters you have, you should be able to easily take them down with only a couple players, but having more is never going to hurt.

What CP for 100% IVs for Kangaskhan

Kangaskhan will be encountered at 1405 CP to 1477 CP. The higher CP means it is 100% perfect in terms of IVs so you should do your best to catch it if you’re lucky enough to find one.

Can Kangaskhan be Shiny, How to Get Shiny Kangaskhan

Yes, shiny Kangaskhan is possible to catch in February 2021 in Pokémon GO during Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, though shiny Kangaskhan has been available in the past as well in Australia. Your odds of catching one should be somewhere in the range of one in twenty, though Niantic likes to tweak this a lot without making any announcements. The more raids you win the better chances you have at a shiny Kangaskhan, so you will want to make sure to keep raiding until you finally find one.

And that’s our how to catch Kangaskhan guide for Pokémon GO Tour Kanto, with all the best counters in Pokémon GO.