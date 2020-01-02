Pokemon Go – How To Catch Lapras With Ice Beam or Ice Shard

Pokemon Go has been on quite a roll here the last few months with event after event going on it seems like, often with them overlapping with one another. On top of that, the game offers the Research Breakthroughs as a means of catching often harder to catch Pokemon. Niantic disappointed a lot of players with the flower crown Eevee Research Breakthrough period before going back to a random assortment of previous legendaries. With 2020 arriving, the Research Breakthrough has changed for January and it can provide you with a harder to find than most Pokemon.

How To Catch Lapras With Ice Beam Or Ice Shard

Lapras is one of the original 150 Pokemon from Red and Blue that has been pretty limited over the years. The Water/Ice type makes Lapras a force to be reckoned with and now you can get one much more easily.

Unlike the legendaries that require either a raid or prior Research Breakthroughs to acquire outside of trading, Lapras has always been available as a wild Pokemon that can spawn anywhere. However, Lapras has always been one of the harder Pokemon to find in the wild, often being one of the missing Pokemon in players’ Kanto dex.

As of now, Lapras is the latest Pokemon to be available through Research Breakthrough. Once you reach your seventh day stamp by completing the various Research Breakthroughs available, you will have the option to encounter Lapras.

This isn’t any ordinary Lapras though, as it is guaranteed to have one of two different moves. Those moves are Ice Beam and Ice Shard, which are definitely some of the best Ice type moves in the game. Considering how powerful many of the Dragon type Pokemon are in the game, having strong Ice moves to counter is very important.

Lapras with Ice Beam or Ice Shard will be available as a Research Breakthrough from now through the end of the month, so make sure not to miss out before this one goes away.

- This article was updated on:January 2nd, 2020