Shiny hunters have something new to be excited about during the latest Pokémon GO event with the release of Shiny Smeargle. This alternative color scheme to the fan favorite character hasn’t been available until now and will disappear for an unknown amount of time once the event is over. So you already have limited chances to get one, but the unique nature of the character makes it even tougher. To help, here’s tips and tricks for how to catch Shiny Smeargle in Pokémon GO.

How to Catch Shiny Smeargle in Pokémon GO

For this debut round Shiny Smeargle will be available starting with the New Pokémon Snap event on Thursday, April 29th at 10am local time. You then have until Sunday, May 2nd at 8pm to get one before they disappear until the next event to feature them. So be sure to do all you can to catch one while they last.

To do that you need to get Shiny Smeargle to photobomb you. It doesn’t matter which Pokémon you take a picture of, just select one and tap the camera icon on the page. We always recommend turning off the AR+ feature when attempting to use this feature more than just for fun, since it adds a ton of additional time to the process, so head into settings and uncheck Niantic AR if you wish.

Then just snap a pic and back out. If Smeargle photobombed you he will spawn on the world map for you to encounter and catch. If you’re very lucky it will be Shiny Smeargle and you can rest easy knowing you’ve added it to your collection. Players can be photobombed by Smeargle five times each day of the event. Be sure to go through the process every time you can in order to max out your odds. Even if you already have a Shiny Smeargle, their rarity will make them valuable trade options with other players.

And that’s how to catch Shiny Smeargle in Pokémon GO during the New Pokémon Snap event.