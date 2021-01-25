Pokémon GO – How to Catch Sudowoodo for the Johto Collection Challenge

The Johto Celebration Event is on in Pokémon GO, but the big show for many players is the Johto Collection Challenge. This mission, which can be viewed in the Today window in your Research menu, tasks players with catching a number of Pokémon species that were first found in the Johto region. As with previous challenges, some of these are easy while others require quite a bit of work. Sudowoodo is one of the toughest this time, so here’s how to catch Sudowoodo for the Johto Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO.

How to Catch Sudowoodo

Unlike the other Pokémon featured as a part of the Johto Collection Challenge, Sudowoodo is not boosted in the wild and will not be appearing in raids. So how do you catch him? Well, if you went through the nightmare of getting Plusle and Minun in the Hoenn Collection Challenge then you already have a good idea.

Field Research tasks are the way to do it, and they will likely be the only way since there’s no Incense event to cover you if you don’t catch one. While there are many Field Research tasks that reward Pokémon encounters during the Johto Celebration Event only the “Catch 5 Grass type Pokémon” will give you Sudowoodo.

You’ll need to find one by keeping an open slot in your Field Research menu then spinning a Poké Stop to see what it gives you. If it’s the task above just complete it and you’ll encounter a Sudowoodo with a guaranteed catch rate (it might take a few Poké Balls but it won’t run away). Catch it to complete this part of the challenge so you can move on to the other species or complete the task.

And that’s how to catch Sudowoodo for the Johto Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO. For help with any other species, check out our complete guide here.