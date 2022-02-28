Pokemon GO: How to Catch Tapu Koko and Can It Be Shiny?

The Alola region Pokemon including Tapu Koko are coming to Pokemon GO with the new Season of Alola. There is a lot in store with this new season which will start off with a kick-off event called Welcome to Alola that will debut many Alola Pokemon for the first time in Pokemon GO, including Tapu Koko. Here is everything you need to know about Tapu Koko in Pokemon GO.

How to Catch Tapu Koko in Pokemon GO

Tapu Koko, the Electric- and Fairy-type Legendary Pokemon is coming to Pokemon GO for the first time with the Welcome to Alola event. During this event, you won’t be able to catch Tapu Koko in the wild. Instead, Tapu Koko will be available to catch in the Five Star Raid spot.

Starting with the launch of Season of Alola, Tapu Koko will be in the Five Star Raid on Tuesday, March 1, at 10:00 a.m. local time and leave on Tuesday, March 15, at 10:00 a.m. local time. There are two special Raid Hours featuring Tapu Koko on March 2nd and March 9th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time that, if you’re waiting for the right moment to catch Tapu Koko, you won’t want to miss.

Can Tapu Koko Be Shiny?

Unfortunately, at this time Tapu Koko can’t be shiny in Pokemon GO. That isn’t to say that Tapu Koko won’t ever be shiny in Pokemon GO. In fact, the odds are pretty good that a shiny Tapu Koko will come to Pokemon GO eventually since a shiny Tapu Koko does exist in the Pokemon anime.

This same sad message of shiny-less Pokemon applies to most of the debuting Alola Pokemon in the new season. They won’t be shiny when they first appear in Pokemon GO, but many of them eventually could be shiny, which we have seen through Spotlight Hours and Research Breakthroughs. But, there are a few shiny Pokemon heading to Pokemon GO Season of Alola.

The two shiny versions of Alola region Pokemon coming with the new season are the Shiny Rockruff Family, including Rockruff, Lycanroc (Midday Form), and Lycanroc (Midnight Form), and the Shiny Yungoos Family, including Yungoos and Gumshoos.

And that is everything you need to know about Tapu Koko in Pokemon GO. As more information becomes available, we will keep you updated on the newest, shiniest Pokemon and how to catch them. For more during this exciting new Season of Alola, check-in at our Pokemon GO guides webpage.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.