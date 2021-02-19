Pokémon GO – How To Catch Tauros (GO Tour Kanto Event)

For those playing in most of the United States, you may be wondering why we are writing a guide on how to catch Tauros in Pokémon Go. The reason for this is that Tauros is a regional exclusive to most of the United States, similar to how Mr. Mime is to Europe and such. With the Pokémon Go Tour Kanto going on, all of the regionals from Kanto are being made available around the world, including Tauros. These Pokémon will only be able to be found in raids, so this guide will go over the best counters and tell you just how to catch Tauros.

How To Catch Tauros (GO Tour Kanto Event)

Below is our guide on how to catch Tauros during the GO Tour Kanto event this weekend. Tauros will be exclusively found in raids worldwide during this event, so making sure you have just the right counters is very important for how to catch him. We have compiled a list of the best Pokémon you can use to try and take down Tauros below.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Hariyama Counter Dynamic Punch Blaziken Counter Focus Blast Breloom Counter Dynamic Punch Gallade Low Kick Close Combat

Pokémon GO Tauros Raid Guide

Here’s some frequently asked questions and important tips about Tauros raids in Pokémon GO for February 2021.

When do Tauros Raids Begin and End in February 2021

Tauros will begin appearing in three star raids in Pokémon GO on Saturday, February 20 at 9 am in your local time zone during the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event. They will only be found in these raids through the end of the day when Pokémon GO Fest: Kanto ends at 9 pm local time.

How Many Players are Needed

Considering Tauros is a three star raid, this one shouldn’t be too hard for you to take down. Depending on what level you are and the counters you have, you should be able to easily take them down with only a couple players, but having more is never going to hurt. It may be possible for one person to take it down, but you really have to be leveled up with the best counters of all.

What CP for 100% IVs for Tauros

Tauros will be encountered at 1425 CP to 1497 CP. The higher CP means it is 100% perfect in terms of IVs so you should do your best to catch it if you’re lucky enough to find one.

Can Tauros be Shiny, How to Get Shiny Tauros

Yes, shiny Tauros is possible to catch in February 2021 in Pokémon GO during Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, though shiny Tauros has been available in the past as well in Australia. Your odds of catching one should be somewhere in the range of one in twenty, though Niantic likes to tweak this a lot without making any announcements. The more raids you win the better chances you have at a shiny Tauros so you will want to make sure to keep raiding until you finally find one.

And that’s our how to catch Tauros guide for Pokémon GO Tour Kanto, with all the best counters in Pokémon GO.

- This article was updated on:February 19th, 2021