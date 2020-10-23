Galarian Farfetch’d has been available in Pokémon GO for some time. The altered form of this classic character first appeared in the mobile title the same day that Isle of Armor was made available for Sword and Shield on Switch. But his evolved form wasn’t included at that time. That has changed today though with the release of Sirfetch’d into the game. But to evolve Farfetch’d into him requires some new additional steps. Here’s how to evolve Galarian Farfetch’d into Sirfetch’d in Pokémon GO.

How to Evolve Galarian Farfetch’d into Sirfetch’d

In the main games of Pokémon Sword and Shield evolving Farfetch’d into Sirfetch’d takes some extra effort when compared to most other characters. Of course, that’s nothing too new for the series, but for Pokémon GO the new mechanic is quite unique. It seems that the way this all works is with research tasks. These quests have been in the game for a long time but just now have been tied to evolution, allowing unique quests to unlock the ability to evolve certain Pokémon species.

For Galarian Farfetch’d players need to choose the one they wish to evolve and set them as their buddy, then make 10 excellent throws in order to unlock the ability to evolve them into Sirfetch’d. Once you complete this task you should be able to select your buddy Galarian Farfetch’d and evolve them to their more powerful Sirfetch’d form. Excellent throws can be tough to pull off though, requiring you to hit the center of the aiming circle when it is quite small. However, Legendary or Mega raids offer a lot of solid options for delivering excellent throws, so try to complete some of them and be patient in your throws.

I find that using the circle set method is best, holding the Poké Ball until the circle reaches what appears to be excellent throw territory. Then let go of the ball and don’t touch it until the Pokémon attacks. During the attack animation you can grab the ball and throw it and the circle should have stayed the same size. If not then you’re holding it too long before the throw, or touching it too soon/late. Just work on your timing and you should start nailing those excellent throws. Hit ten of them and that’s how to evolve Galarian Farfetch’d into Sirfetch’d in Pokémon GO.