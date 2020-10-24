Galarian Yamask has joined his fellow special variants by making the leap to Pokémon GO. And just like with the recently re-introduced Farfetch’d, this new character requires some additional work to get it to its biggest and best form of Runerigus. Thankfully you should have enough candy thanks to previous versions of Yamask being available, and getting your actual Galarian one isn’t tough. But while getting your new Yamask is easy enough this task will take you some work. Here’s how to evolve Galarian Yamask into Runerigus in Pokémon GO.

How to Evolve Galarian Yamask into Runerigus

Once you have your very own Galrian Yamask you’ll need to make sure you have 50 Yamask Candy available for when you actually can evolve it. However, unlike other species of Pokémon in the game, you need to accomplish a task first. This you’ll need to win 10 raids before you gain the ability, and there’s a little more to it than just that. The very first thing you need to do when you want to evolve Galarian Yamask is to set him as your buddy.

Just tap the image in the bottom left of the screen to swap out your current buddy for Galarian Yamask. The option is at the very bottom of the buddy screen, if you haven’t done this in a while. Once set you now need to win 10 raids (Yamask does not need to be on your team). They can be any level of raid so stick to one star difficulty if you’re struggling or in a rush. After winning the 10 raids the option will unlock for that specific Galarian Yamask so just select it from the Pokémon screen and if you have enough Candy go ahead and trigger it when you’re ready.

Only this version will evolve into Runerigus rather than the typical Cofragrigus, which you could already get with the previous version. So this is how to evolve Galarian Yamask into Runerigus in Pokémon GO.