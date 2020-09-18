Pokémon GO – How to Evolve Porygon, How to Get Upgrades and Sinnoh Stone

Pokémon GO is full of weird and crazy creatures to catch, fight, and evolve. Few are as unique and strange as Porygon. This virtual Pokémon is unlike any other character in the game, making them very desirable for collectors and trainers. With Porygon Community Day coming up we wanted to break down all the elements of evolving this character, since you’ll want to do a lot while the event takes place. Here’s how to evolve Porygon in Pokémon GO, which will require you to know how to get Upgrades and Sinnoh Stone as well.

How to Evolve Porygon

Porygon originally appeared as a standalone Pokémon, all the way back on Game Boy with Red and Blue. However, since those early days the character has grown in popularity and has gained two stages of evolution in Pokémon GO. Each requires an evolution item and candy though, making this an expensive venture. Make sure you check the IVs of your Porygon before evolving to make sure this is the right one. Once you’re ready, here’s what you need.

To evolve Porygon to Porygon2 requires an Upgrade and 25 candy. To evolve that middle stage to Porygon-Z requires a Sinnoh Stone and 100 candy. During Community Day you should be able to gather up all the candy you could possibly need, but what about those other items?

How to Get Upgrades and Sinnoh Stone

Upgrades and Sinnoh Stones have been in Pokémon GO for a while. Hopefully you’ve collected a large pile of them for use during Porygon Community Day. If not, don’t worry too much. Before and after the event you can get more Upgrades and Sinnoh Stone by accomplishing special research, including your weekly research reward. These will often give you upgrade items, which will randomly be Upgrades or Sinnoh Stone on occasion. However, during the event there will be many more chances to get them.

During Porygon Community Day there will be special timed research that rewards both Upgrades and Sinnoh Stone. Throughout the event you should be able to get a total of three Upgrades and three Sinnoh Stone by completing this timed research, which should be a pretty simple task. After that you’re likely stuck with what you have in your inventory for a while. Just watch for future chances to get more if you have more to evolve and wait for an event if you want Tri-Attack for your Porygon-Z.

So that’s how to evolve Porygon and how to get Upgrades and Sinnoh Stone in Pokémon GO.