Pokemon GO: How to Get a Magnetic Lure

Magnetic Lure Modules are very valuable items when it comes to wanting to evolve your Pokemon. This special item can only be found in the hit mobile game, Pokemon GO, which is used to evolve a Magneton into a Magnezone by using a Magnetic Lure Module. With this handy guide, we will show you how to get your hands on one.

Where can you get a Magnetic Lure Module?

Magnetic Lure Modules are obtained in a few different ways. The easiest way to get one is by Purchasing one from the shop for 200 Poke Coins. You can purchase 100 coins for $0.99, so your total purchase would cost you just under $2.

The PokeShop method is the easiest, and most surefire way to get exactly what you need, however, if you like to play without spending real-world money, you can get them through Special Research Tasks, and through visiting a PokeStop. Community Days may also award you with this special item.

You can also obtain coins by maintaining and controlling a gym, as you can earn 50 coins in one day this way. You can earn up to 6 coins in one hour, so you would need to keep a Pokemon in the gym for 8 hours, and 20 minutes.

What do Magnetic Lures do?

Magnetic Lures have a multitude of uses. As we said earlier in our article, Magneton can only evolve to Magnezone with the use of this item, but it does have other purposes. You can place one of these lures at a PokeStop to increase the spawn rates of specific Pokemon, mainly Electric, Steel, and Rock Types.

These Pokemon have increased Spawn Rates near the Magnetic Lure;

Pikachu

Alolan Geodude

Magnemite

Voltorb

Electrode

Jolteon

Nosepass

Aron

Beldum

Joltik

Using the Magnetic Lure at a PokeStop will increase the Spawn Rate of these Pokemon for 30 Minutes, so it can help you track down and find that missing entry in your PokeDex.

It also allows you to evolve your Magneton into a Magnezone when activating your Magnetic Lure at any PokeStop.

For more tips and tricks for Pokemon Go, please visit our helpful guide section. Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile devices.