For the first time ever, Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh are appearing in Pokemon Go. Like other Shadow Pokemon, these two legendary Gen II Pokemon are under the control of Team Go Rocket. Arlo has stolen the power that was locked away behind the mysterious door in the Season of Heritage. Here is how to get Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon Go.

How to Get Apex Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh in Pokemon Go

The only way to get to Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh is through the Tour: Johto Masterwork Research. Tour: Johto is a massive upcoming Pokemon Go all-day event that will feature all of the original Johto Pokemon including their shiny versions. To prepare for the big day, Niantic is doing a Poke Ball Prep Rally event and gifting Trainers two free Raid Passes per day.

Trainers will need to complete the Special Research during the Tour: Johto event to get access to the Masterwork Research. Though Trainers who don’t buy a ticket for the event will still be able to join in on some of the festivities, only Trainers who buy a ticket will have access to the Special Research along with many other perks. The Tour: Johto event ticket costs US$11.99 and Trainers will have the option to choose between Gold and Silver versions.

Apex Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh Abilities

Here is what to expect from Apex Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh:

Apex Shadow Lugia : Apex Shadow Lugia knows Aeroblast+, which is a stronger version of Aeroblast. When Apex Shadow Lugia is purified, Aeroblast+ will change to Aeroblast++. Sacred Aeroblast+ : Trainer Battles: 170 power, Gyms and raids: 200 power Sacred Aeroblast++ : Trainer Battles: 170 power, Gyms and raids: 225 power

: Apex Shadow Lugia knows Aeroblast+, which is a stronger version of Aeroblast. When Apex Shadow Lugia is purified, Aeroblast+ will change to Aeroblast++. Apex Shadow Ho-Oh : Apex Shadow Ho-Oh knows Sacred Fire+, a stronger version of Sacred Fire. When Apex Shadow Ho-Oh is purified, Sacred Fire+ will change to Sacred Fire++. Sacred Fire+ : Trainer Battles: 130 power, Gyms and raids: 135 power Sacred Fire++ : Trainer Battles: 130 power, Gyms and raids: 155 power

: Apex Shadow Ho-Oh knows Sacred Fire+, a stronger version of Sacred Fire. When Apex Shadow Ho-Oh is purified, Sacred Fire+ will change to Sacred Fire++.

Apex Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh Weaknesses and Counters

The Masterwork Research gained from Tour: Johto is meant to take a while to complete. In the meantime, you’ll need to make sure your team of Pokemon are curated to fight Apex Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh in Pokemon Go. Here are Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh weaknesses:

Apex Shadow Lugia Weaknesses Electric Ice Rock Ghost Dark

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh Weaknesses Water Electric Rock



Here are the best counter Pokemon to defeat Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh:

Apex Shadow Lugia Counters Raikou (Electric) – Fast Attack : Thunder Shock (Electric), Volt Switch (Electric), Charged Attack : Thunder (Electric), Thunderbolt (Electric), Wild Charge (Electric) Abomasnow (Grass/Ice) – Fast Attack : Powder Snow (Ice), Charged Attack : Blizzard (Ice), Weather Ball (Ice) Rhyperior (Ground/Rock) – Fast Attack : Smack Down (Rock), Charged Attack : Rock Wrecker (Rock), Stone Edge (Rock) Gengar (Ghost/Poison) – Fast Attack : Hex (Ghost), Lick (Ghost), Shadow Claw (Ghost), Charged Attack : Shadow Ball (Ghost), Shadow Punch (Ghost) Houndoom (Dark/Fire) – Fast Attack : Snarl (Dark), Charged Attack : Crunch (Dark), Foul Play (Dark)

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh Counters Rampardos (Rock) – Quick Move : Smack Down (Rock), Charged Move : Rock Slide (Rock) Aerodactyl (Flying) – Quick Move : Rock Throw (Rock), Charged Move : Rock Slide (Rock)



And that is everything you need to know in order to get Apex Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh in Pokemon Go. As always, for more be sure to check out our Pokemon Go guides.

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.