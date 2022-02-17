Pokemon Go Poke Ball Prep Rally Guide: Research, Encounters, and More

Pokemon Go is throwing a Poke Ball Prep Rally to prepare all Trainers for the Tour: Johto event coming up. The goal of this event is to give Trainers as many Poke Balls as possible so that they can maximize their time catching Pokemon during Tour: Johto. Here are all the details you need to know about the Poke Ball Prep Rally in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Poke Ball Prep Rally Date

The Pokemon GO Poke Ball Prep Rally will take place from Friday, February 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, February 25, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. And, as a friendly reminder, Tour: Johto is on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. And with that out of the way, let’s get to what this new event is all about.

Pokemon Go Hisuian Electrode

It has been confirmed that Hisuian Voltorb can evolve into Hisuian Electrode in Pokemon Go. To do it, you’ll need 50 Hisuian Voltorb Candy. Both of these Pokemon are from the new Pokemon Legends: Arceus game which features the Hisui Region. More Hisuian Pokemon are rumored to come to Pokemon Go, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

Pokemon Go Research and Bonuses

During the Pokemon go Poke Ball Prep Rally event, Timed Research will give Trainers Poke Balls and Field Research will give Trainers Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls. Also, to prepare for the fantastic Deoxys Raids happening now and for the legendary Gen II Raids happening during Tour: Johto, be sure to collect your two free Raid Passes each day.

Along with Research, this event will have the following ongoing Bonus: Buddies will bring you Poké Balls in Gifts. There is no better time to stock up on Poke Balls than during the Poke Ball Prep Rally event.

Pokemon Go Wild Encounters

Now is the perfect time to stock up on Hisuian Voltorb Candy for the new Hisuian Electrode. The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild in this event:

(An asterisk denotes that a Pokemon can be shiny.)

Voltorb*

Hisuian Voltorb

Koffing*

Marill*

Wailmer*

Solosis

Foongus

If you’re lucky, you might encounter the following:

(An asterisk denotes that a Pokemon can be shiny.)

Jigglypuff*

Electrode

Amoonguss

Galarian Stunfisk*

As a final note, the Ball Guy Costume Avatar Item will be available at the in-game shop during this event. And that is everything you need to know about the upcoming Poke Ball Prep Rally in Pokemon Go. For more, check out our Pokemon Go guides.

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.